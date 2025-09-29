How José Andrés Makes An Omelet In The Microwave With 2 Ingredients

As a globally celebrated chef and humanitarian, the work of José Andrés certainly embraces the universality of food. "Everybody can cook!" he proclaimed on popular social media show SubwayTakes. So although he operates ambitious fine dining restaurants like é by José Andrés, the chef's a great source for simply cooking tips, too. And it doesn't get more casual than his suggestion for a 2 ingredient omelet, prepared exclusively in a microwave.

The chef instructs to crack an egg into a bowl, stir in a small spoon of mayo, then spin the mixture in the microwave for only about a minute. From afar, it's fair to feel skeptical regarding the technique. However, the results genuinely impress: The omelet rises, attains nice airiness, and tastes pleasant, too. Typically, you may think of eggs as an ingredient you shouldn't be putting in the microwave. However, rest assured this Andrés-approved technique does them justice.

The magic of the creation principally lies in the mayo. The condiment's fat content ups the decadence of the eggs, all the while encouraging an additional airiness in the composition — lessening the risk of overcooking. Sure, there's a touch of mayo's recognizable flavor, but simply season with salt, pepper, and spices to counterbalance. And like a skillet-version, you can add your favorite toppings into the mix, whether that's a simple cheese omelet rendition, spinach, mushrooms, cured cuts and more — all melding together into a moment of microwaveable magic.