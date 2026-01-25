We Can Thank A Comic Strip For The Dagwood Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many foods and drinks named after famous people, either in tribute or because they really liked or even invented them. Examples include the perfectly balanced Arnold Palmer that blends lemonade and iced tea, Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream, and the Elvis peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich. The Dagwood sandwich, instead, got its name from someone fictional: Dagwood Bumstead of the comic strip "Blondie," who can't get enough of the sammies.

He is the husband of the title character, Blondie Boopadoop, in the popular comic strip about their family life that debuted nearly a century ago in 1930 and is still being produced today. He loves towering sandwiches, which the strip's late creator, Chic Young, said was the only food the character knew how to make. Dagwood stacks many different kinds of leftovers high between slices of bread, which can include things like a lobster in its shell, a whole fish with its head on, and unpeeled carrots with their green leaves still attached.

Dagwood's name came to be used for sandwiches with many layered ingredients, commonly fillings like cold cuts, cheese, toppings and condiments, often with extra slices of bread in between. Unlike others such as a BLT, a richly savory Reuben or a melty Cubano, it doesn't have any set ingredients, so you can get creative. That could mean something like a vegetarian take with grilled veggies such as eggplant, mushroom or zucchini layered with other ingredients instead of meats. Or maybe a breakfast version with a fried egg, sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, hash browns, avocado and a shake of hot sauce.