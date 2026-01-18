Did Chicago Thin-Crust Or Deep-Dish Pizza Come First?

There are many types of pizza in the U.S., with Chicago's deep dish an especially noted style. Thick, doughy, and cheesy, the decadent pie often receives the spotlight of the city's food scene, especially for visitors. Yet Chicago-style pizza is more than just deep dish; its thin-crust rival — also called tavern-style pizza — is an equally popular offering. Both types come with loyal fans (as well as critics), upheld by decades of tradition. So naturally, pie fans may wonder: Which pizza type first emerged in the city's storied culinary scene?

Like elsewhere in America, Chicago's pizza culture started by way of Italian immigrants, who arrived in the Midwestern metropolis starting in the late 19th century. It took some decades for pie culture to firm up, with New York City's scene initially ahead of the Windy City's. A few small bakeries first sold the dish, followed by the opening of Chicago's first pizzeria in 1906, as well as the famed Pompei Restaurant in 1909. The city's first dedicated pizza institution, Granato's, only swung open its doors in 1924. What kind of pie did Pompei and Granato's sell? Thin crust.

Still, it took two more decades for Chicago's pizza culture to become truly widespread. Tavern style did not catch on until the 1940s, contemporaneously with the birth of deep dish. So although thin crust technically came first, the Windy City's two cherished pizza formats really emerged in parallel. Nevertheless, that still means whenever you order a thin crust pie, you're biting into Chicago's original pizza type.