The Jet Pilot: A Retro Cocktail With A Lengthy Ingredient List

The early 1930s launched the era of Tiki bars in the United States, with the first widely known establishment of its kind — Don the Beachcomber — opening in Hollywood, California. Barely a year later, Oakland, California saw the opening of Trader Vic's, another Polynesian restaurant that may be best known as the origin of the mai tai. By a decade later, Tiki culture had taken the country by storm and remained popular until the 1960s. In addition to the mai tai, other drinks like the Saturn cocktail, the zombie, and the jet pilot were born.

The jet pilot entered the arena a little late in the Tiki game, in the 1950s. Created at the Luau in Beverly Hills, the cocktail brought together a whopping nine ingredients, including three types of rum — overproof Jamaican, overproof demerara, and a gold rum. Then, two citruses — grapefruit and lime juices — were poured in, as well as cinnamon syrup, Angostura bitters, and a little more alcohol in the form of falernum and a small splash of absinthe.

Despite its lengthy ingredient list, the drink is surprisingly easy to make — simply blend all of the ingredients together with crushed ice. But if there weren't enough ingredients already, it could also be garnished with a maraschino cherry. From the citrusy brightness of the lime and grapefruit, to the spiced nuttiness of falernum and warmth from the cinnamon, to the subtlety of the bitters and absinthe, the jet pilot embodied the flavors that Tiki enthusiasts were embracing at the time.