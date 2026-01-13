Don't Sleep On This Mall Staple When Buying Quality Kitchenware

Finding quality kitchenware entails extensive effort. Maybe you comb through a multitude of reviews online, or look into the best kitchen items to buy secondhand for optimal savings. Yet don't sleep on the old-fashioned method of heading to the mall and stopping by a department store like Macy's — they're great spots to buy long-lasting kitchen tools and essentials.

Whether you need pots and pans, large-scale appliances, cutlery, or cute dinnerware, these stores typically offer a wide-ranging selection. For example, you can shop both online and in person at Macy's, with the ability to schedule in-store pickup to merge the two modes together. While home delivery is certainly convenient, it is useful to try kitchenware in person first — after all, you never know how that Japanese-style chef's knife feels until it's in your hand.

You can expect to find household names like Breville, Ninja, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, J.A. Henckels, and more, often at competitive price points. Plus, don't forget to browse through the wide-ranging styles of plates and mugs, as well as large-quantity flatware sets. With so many kitchenware outlets to choose from, it's nice to shop for such diverse needs all under one roof.