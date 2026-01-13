Don't Sleep On This Mall Staple When Buying Quality Kitchenware
Finding quality kitchenware entails extensive effort. Maybe you comb through a multitude of reviews online, or look into the best kitchen items to buy secondhand for optimal savings. Yet don't sleep on the old-fashioned method of heading to the mall and stopping by a department store like Macy's — they're great spots to buy long-lasting kitchen tools and essentials.
Whether you need pots and pans, large-scale appliances, cutlery, or cute dinnerware, these stores typically offer a wide-ranging selection. For example, you can shop both online and in person at Macy's, with the ability to schedule in-store pickup to merge the two modes together. While home delivery is certainly convenient, it is useful to try kitchenware in person first — after all, you never know how that Japanese-style chef's knife feels until it's in your hand.
You can expect to find household names like Breville, Ninja, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, J.A. Henckels, and more, often at competitive price points. Plus, don't forget to browse through the wide-ranging styles of plates and mugs, as well as large-quantity flatware sets. With so many kitchenware outlets to choose from, it's nice to shop for such diverse needs all under one roof.
Find great kitchenware on clearance at Macy's
Truth be told, it's tough to top the scope of kitchenware available through online retailers like Amazon. When it comes to famous name-brand items — a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, for example — you can typically expect identical MSRP pricing at both Macy's and the internet giant. Yet, what makes department stores stand out are their promotional events. Macy's often runs sales, with dependable early-year and mid-summer events, making it a great place to grab a wishlist item at a lower price if you're willing to wait for the right timing.
You can also expect abundant holiday clearances, Black Friday deals, as well as daily and weekly promotions. Keep an eye on Macy's ever-changing promotional section, often filled with 24 or 48 hour price drops. The savings can be impressive; think half-off or more on noted manufacturers. For instance, one Reddit user reported snagging an All-Clad D5 10-piece set priced at $250, as opposed to a $1400 MSRP. Plus, Macy's offers a 30 day return, so long as the tag and packaging are intact, making it a relatively low-risk way to try for a coveted item at a better price.