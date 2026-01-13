This Rare Honey That Tastes Like Cotton Candy Is Only Produced In 2 US Regions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most often, honey is thought of as an indispensable, never-spoiling pantry staple. Sure, you might think of new creative ways to cook with honey or perhaps investigate the difference between light and dark varieties, but it's not the kind of foodstuff that draws gourmet intrigue. Yet, just like wine or varying types of coffee beans, honey exhibits complex terroir.

The foodstuff naturally comes from bees, which collect pollen from certain plants in a specific area. Such harvest — combined with specific year-to-year climatic factors — produces an enormous range of region-specific honeys, each of which comes with a unique flavor palate. The U.S. alone is home to some 300 varieties, with tupelo honey considered one of the rarest.

The sweet syrup intrigues with a special flavor — think delicate notes of cotton candy, gentle floral undertones, and subtle hints of spice, all smoothened into a buttery mouthfeel. Since the constituent pollen comes from tupelo trees specifically, this honey variety also exhibits subtle green tones. And to further its mystical allure, the foodstuff doesn't crystallize quickly, since it contains a higher fructose concentration than other honey types. Only produced in two small wetland regions on the Georgia and Florida border, the sweetener's understandably coveted.