How To Make Dessert Fries With Store-Bought Cookie Dough
Can we all take a collective moment to thank whatever culinary genius first dreamed up the concept of fusion food? We know it isn't a recent advent — Macanese cuisine, for example, is a unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese flavors that dates back to the mid-16th century. However, today's modern interpretations don't necessarily have to combine two distinct cultures so much as two distinct comfort foods to earn a spot on our ever-expanding "must-try" list. The latest mash-up to intrigue us? Cookie fries.
These viral cookie fries can't be resist🍪 No other way to enjoy than with a glass of milk! Link for the fry cutter is in our bio, @recipes may earn commission through links in our socials #viral #cookiefries #fries #cookies #trend #fyp
The best part about this dessert-snack hybrid is that it's incredibly simple to whip up at home — in fact, you only need one ingredient. Just pick up a package of your favorite store-bought cookie dough; then, instead of forming standard rounds on your baking sheet, roll them out and mold them into long "french fry" logs. You can use a normal knife to achieve this, or a crinkle-cut blade — we like this one from Hammer Iron Alley — if you're feeling fancy.
Once they're baked to crispy perfection, they look a bit like biscotti — and they're certainly just as dunkable as their Italian counterparts (or, you know ... standard french fries). Even better, they pair perfectly with a dipping sauce of your choosing — think a sweet and creamy hot chocolate-based dip, or even an easy two-ingredient caramel sauce instead of ketchup or mayo. Yes, please!
How to make your cookie fries truly special
Cookie fries are incredibly simple to execute, and to be honest, not a lot can go wrong. That said, if you really want to nail your signature recipe, there are a few tips you can follow to get them right every time.
To prevent your dough from spreading — part of the joy, after all, is having sturdy, dunkable fries — try putting your cookie logs in the freezer for 15 to 45 minutes before baking. Much in the same way that many bakers chill their dough before forming standard rounds, this helps solidify the fats so the edges can crisp up nicely before the middle has a chance to spread out.
If you want to go the extra mile, consider sprinkling some flaky sea salt or coarse sprinkling sugar (also called sparkling sugar) onto your dough before baking. They'll add just that little touch of sweetness or savory crunch, and catch the light just like a fresh batch of McDonald's iconically greasy and salty fries.
Finally, keep a close eye on your oven and pull your cookie fries out just as the edges turn golden brown — these bad boys can go from perfectly crisp to over-baked in a matter of seconds because they're thin. Besides, residual heat from the baking sheet will finish firming up the centers as they cool, ensuring they stay sturdy enough for dipping — even if it's just in milk.