How To Make Dessert Fries With Store-Bought Cookie Dough

Can we all take a collective moment to thank whatever culinary genius first dreamed up the concept of fusion food? We know it isn't a recent advent — Macanese cuisine, for example, is a unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese flavors that dates back to the mid-16th century. However, today's modern interpretations don't necessarily have to combine two distinct cultures so much as two distinct comfort foods to earn a spot on our ever-expanding "must-try" list. The latest mash-up to intrigue us? Cookie fries.

The best part about this dessert-snack hybrid is that it's incredibly simple to whip up at home — in fact, you only need one ingredient. Just pick up a package of your favorite store-bought cookie dough; then, instead of forming standard rounds on your baking sheet, roll them out and mold them into long "french fry" logs. You can use a normal knife to achieve this, or a crinkle-cut blade — we like this one from Hammer Iron Alley — if you're feeling fancy.

Once they're baked to crispy perfection, they look a bit like biscotti — and they're certainly just as dunkable as their Italian counterparts (or, you know ... standard french fries). Even better, they pair perfectly with a dipping sauce of your choosing — think a sweet and creamy hot chocolate-based dip, or even an easy two-ingredient caramel sauce instead of ketchup or mayo. Yes, please!