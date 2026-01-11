Make Hot Chocolate For A Crowd With This Cooking Appliance

What's better than a mug of hot chocolate? Why, having enough to enjoy multiple cups — with plenty more to go around, of course. Whipping up enough for a crowd, however, calls for a more scalable approach than tearing open a single instant packet for a quiet night in — and your slow cooker can help you get the job done.

Most slow cooker hot chocolate recipes begin with a dairy base — the fattier the better, in this case, if you want a creamier result — paired with real chocolate, such as chips or a chopped-up bar, rather than cocoa powder alone. Beyond that foundation, you can choose your own adventure. Some folks opt for additions that boost richness, such as sweetened condensed milk, while others layer in subtle flavorings — think a splash of vanilla — for more depth. Toss in extra sugar if you prefer a sweeter drink, or spike your hot chocolate with whiskey or a liqueur, such as Baileys, for a grown-up twist (just be sure to wait until the end of the cooking process to add alcohol in for the best flavor and potency).

Slow cooker hot chocolate is largely hands-off, which makes it especially great for entertaining. That said, giving your chosen mixture a good whisk every 30 minutes or so (and right before serving) helps ensure the texture remains decadently smooth and prevents the chocolate from scorching or settling at the bottom. As a rule of thumb, most slow cooker hot chocolates are ready within a couple of hours, depending on how much you're making and how rich the mixture is. Cheers!