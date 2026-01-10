Why Delicious Homemade Pizza Takes Days To Make

While a frozen pizza may only take 20 minutes, homemade recipes aren't nearly so quick. Food Republic spoke with Frank Kabatas, owner and operator of East Village Pizza, to learn more about why the best pizza doughs can take up to three days to perfect.

"From the fermentation process to the cooking style and amount of time fermenting to oven temperature/type and equipment, pizza crust is influenced by a number of things," he said. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with homemade pizza is not letting the dough rest, resulting in a tough, dense bread. However, if you want great texture and flavor, restaurant-quality dough relies on a fermentation step known as cold fermentation. By letting your dough ferment at colder temperatures for longer, the yeast consumes sugar at a reduced rate, slowly releasing carbon dioxide and producing more complex tastes.

"Activating the dough's yeast during the fermentation process is a critical step for making a better, lighter pizza dough and crust," Kabatas explained. "For the best possible results, letting the dough ferment in a cold environment, like the refrigerator for one to three days is ideal." Temperature control is one of the biggest factors affecting a pizza's quality, creating both texture and flavor at every step of the process. Learning the exact degrees for each step is vital to getting the best product and even small differences can have a huge impact.