Your Caesar Salad Is Lackluster Because Of This Simple Romaine Mistake

A Caesar salad is one of the most classic dishes, relatively simple yet bursting with flavor that always leaves an impression. But it has to be prepared the right way, as anybody who's had a disappointing one can attest, and that includes the romaine lettuce that is its base. Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, explained to Food Republic that a Caesar salad can be dragged down by the basic mistake of not drying the romaine.

"You must thoroughly dry the lettuce before adding the dressing when making a Caesar salad at home; that's where most people go wrong," she told us. "If the romaine is still damp when you toss it with dressing, the dressing slides right off and pools at the bottom of the bowl." The dish is usually made with the hearts, as the inner leaves are sweeter as well as crisper with more crunch. "Romaine should feel crisp and audibly snap when you tear it," Stevens explained. "Washing the lettuce in very cold water helps, but drying well is the real key."

She described a couple of ways to remove dampness from the lettuce. "Take the time to spin it dry in a salad spinner, or blot it gently but thoroughly with clean kitchen towels if you don't have a spinner." Dry them whenever they get wet, which could also be after dunking or rinsing the leaves in cold water to revive them if they start to wilt. Stevens said putting them in the refrigerator for an hour will bring them back, too.