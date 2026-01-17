Follow This Kitchen Tip From Julia Child Or You're 'Never Gonna Learn How To Cook'

Believe it or not, Julia Child wasn't a culinary phenom from the first time she picked up a knife. After she got engaged, she enrolled in a U.S. cooking school to prepare for life as a housewife and though she wasn't a star student, she was committed to the craft. When she finished her studies at the famous Le Cordon Bleu in France, she failed her first attempt at the exam required for graduation. It wasn't until the following year that she finally passed the test and belatedly received her diploma. And it was only after years of work, multiple rejections, and major revisions that the landmark book she co-authored with Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," was finally published.

Child not only learned to be bold and persistent in the face of failure, but she perfected the art of failing with aplomb. In a famous TV segment, she prematurely flipped a potato cake, which promptly fell apart and spilled on the stovetop. Without missing a beat (or losing any composure), she smoothly acknowledged the failure and gracefully smooshed the broken pieces back together in the pan. In a similar on-air incident — once again making a potato recipe, this time her iconic two-ingredient potato dish, Pommes Anna — the spuds stuck to the frying pan as Julia attempted to invert them onto a tray. Again, the famous chef merely rolled with it, stating she was glad it happened, so cooks watching at home could see how to remedy the common mishap.

Child's shows were a constant study in recovering from failure — no retakes, no clever editing to make her appear perfect or her cookery unflawed. If she burned herself on the air, the TV audience saw it. If she accidentally grated her hand instead of the potato, she shared the anecdote with her viewers.