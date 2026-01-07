The Foolproof Tool One Pizza Expert Recommends For Crispy Crust (And It's Not A Pizza Stone)
Homemade pizza lands piping hot on the table, fresher from the oven than any pickup or delivery can be, and usually costs less, too. But trying to make it with a pizzeria-style crispy crust can be a challenge. While some people get help from a pizza stone, Todd Bostock, owner and head pizza maker at Pronghorn Pizza in Sonoita, Arizona, suggested a different approach to Food Republic.
"It's tough to replicate what a high temp oven can kick out at home in a typical residential kitchen oven," he told us. "I think a well olive oiled 12-inch cast iron skillet is the way to go. You can consistently create crispy, satisfying, deep-dish style pizza without any special tools or planning." Bostock explained that cast iron skillets are ideal because they "heat evenly and retain heat well, and they eliminate hand tossing ... which may be where your homemade pizza dreams go up in flames (hopefully only metaphorically)."
A cast iron pan like Ina Garten's favorite iconic Lodge brand can help achieve crispness in a couple of other ways, too. It can be heated on the stove to partially brown the dough, and oil is also usually put in the skillet, which creates a fried-like bottom. There are plenty of cast iron cookware hacks that allow home cooks to bypass traditional technical challenges, which is why the common kitchen tool "delivers a lot of stress-free bang for the buck," Bostock concluded.
How to make pizza in a cast iron skillet
Todd Bostock shared that this technique doesn't involve a lot of preparation — and that's even more true if you follow his advice to buy prepared dough from the store. Outlining the basic process, he directed, "Gently roll out the pre-made dough. Stuff it in the pan all the way up the edges and top with whatever you have taking up space in your fridge." Make sure the dough is at room temperature so it will be easier to stretch.
Setting the oven to its highest temperature, usually around 550 degrees Fahrenheit (but not on broil), contributes to producing the crisp yet airy crust you want. It can also be helpful to preheat the skillet in the oven for about 10 minutes. Alternately, put the pan on the stove over medium heat for about five minutes either before putting in the oil, dough, cheese, sauce, and toppings; after you've put everything in, but before it goes in the oven; or after it comes out if you want the bottom to brown a little more.
Cover the dough with pizza or marinara sauce (they're not the same) and mozzarella cheese, or other choices that you prefer. You can continue to make things easier by using a jarred sauce (such as pesto or Alfredo) or using pre-sliced pepperoni to save on prep time. Once it's done, take it out of the cast iron skillet before cutting into its cheesy goodness to avoid damaging the pan.