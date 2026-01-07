The Foolproof Tool One Pizza Expert Recommends For Crispy Crust (And It's Not A Pizza Stone)

Homemade pizza lands piping hot on the table, fresher from the oven than any pickup or delivery can be, and usually costs less, too. But trying to make it with a pizzeria-style crispy crust can be a challenge. While some people get help from a pizza stone, Todd Bostock, owner and head pizza maker at Pronghorn Pizza in Sonoita, Arizona, suggested a different approach to Food Republic.

"It's tough to replicate what a high temp oven can kick out at home in a typical residential kitchen oven," he told us. "I think a well olive oiled 12-inch cast iron skillet is the way to go. You can consistently create crispy, satisfying, deep-dish style pizza without any special tools or planning." Bostock explained that cast iron skillets are ideal because they "heat evenly and retain heat well, and they eliminate hand tossing ... which may be where your homemade pizza dreams go up in flames (hopefully only metaphorically)."

A cast iron pan like Ina Garten's favorite iconic Lodge brand can help achieve crispness in a couple of other ways, too. It can be heated on the stove to partially brown the dough, and oil is also usually put in the skillet, which creates a fried-like bottom. There are plenty of cast iron cookware hacks that allow home cooks to bypass traditional technical challenges, which is why the common kitchen tool "delivers a lot of stress-free bang for the buck," Bostock concluded.