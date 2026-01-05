The Largest Distillery In South Carolina Is Known For Its Sweet Tea Vodka

America loves a craft distillery, with over 2,000 active operations nationwide as of 2025 (per American Craft Spirits Association). Expectedly, most ventures focus on beloved whiskey or bourbon, but there is quite a range of other spirits in the mix, too. For instance, Charleston-based Firefly Distillery — South Carolina's largest — is best known for its unique Sweet Tea Vodka.

The beloved bottle clocks in at 70 proof, leaning it toward categorization among aromatic liqueurs rather than bold spirits. The base vodka is distilled four times, melded with locally grown tea, then combined with a dose of sugar cane syrup sourced from Louisiana. Delicious to sip on its own, the Sweet Tea Vodka can also easily expand into a long drink, crafting a tasty, boozy rendition of an Arnold Palmer.

Firefly Distillery first rolled out the liquor in 2008, innovating the style ahead of other brands. Originally a winery, the operation's owners devised a unique way to incorporate real tea flavors into a vodka base. The delicate balance of sweet tea flavor and booziness spurred rapid intrigue, leading the Firefly team to swiftly collaborate with Buffalo Trace for nationwide distribution. Years down the line, sales and interest continue, turning the distillery into a noted South Carolina destination.