The Largest Distillery In South Carolina Is Known For Its Sweet Tea Vodka
America loves a craft distillery, with over 2,000 active operations nationwide as of 2025 (per American Craft Spirits Association). Expectedly, most ventures focus on beloved whiskey or bourbon, but there is quite a range of other spirits in the mix, too. For instance, Charleston-based Firefly Distillery — South Carolina's largest — is best known for its unique Sweet Tea Vodka.
The beloved bottle clocks in at 70 proof, leaning it toward categorization among aromatic liqueurs rather than bold spirits. The base vodka is distilled four times, melded with locally grown tea, then combined with a dose of sugar cane syrup sourced from Louisiana. Delicious to sip on its own, the Sweet Tea Vodka can also easily expand into a long drink, crafting a tasty, boozy rendition of an Arnold Palmer.
Firefly Distillery first rolled out the liquor in 2008, innovating the style ahead of other brands. Originally a winery, the operation's owners devised a unique way to incorporate real tea flavors into a vodka base. The delicate balance of sweet tea flavor and booziness spurred rapid intrigue, leading the Firefly team to swiftly collaborate with Buffalo Trace for nationwide distribution. Years down the line, sales and interest continue, turning the distillery into a noted South Carolina destination.
Savor a diverse spirit lineup at Firefly's expansive distillery
Sweet Tea Vodka's success led to a diversification of spirits by the Firefly team. The brand launched a bourbon-based sweet tea in 2009, as well as an exclusive lemonade vodka and a portfolio of moonshines (which are made from raw corn whiskey) a few years later. Today, you'll find flavored spirits ranging from Ruby Red Vodka to Strawberry Moonshine, along with a whole lineup of ready-to-drink bottles like a Firefly Sweet Tea & Lemonade cocktail. You can also snag foundational bar-cart staples like classic vodka, as well as distillery-exclusive bourbon and rum. To attain the title of South Carolina's largest distillery, Firefly distills tens of thousands of gallons annually, split across dozens of bottled offerings.
You can even take in the impressive scale with an in-person visit. After relocating, Firefly unveiled a 25,000 square foot distillery in 2020, complete with several acres of outdoor space. The property boasts a beautiful tasting room, wood-clad interior hosting and drinking areas, an outdoor concert space, and a food truck pavilion. Backed by vineyard groves, large oak trees, and a creek, the distillery's scenic grounds uphold Firefly's noted South Carolina status.