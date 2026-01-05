9 Ways To Use Cocoa Powder Besides Brownies

If you were to explore the pantries of most kitchens in America, you would most likely find a tin or can of a silky, fragrant brown powder. This magical culinary substance, cocoa powder, is often seen as an essential ingredient.

Except that few people seem to know what to do with it. When pressed, many will state they'll use it to "make brownies" but have trouble conceiving of any other possible uses for it. And if you don't happen to like brownies, what then?

Fortunately, cocoa powder's relegation to chocolatey baking is not a limitation on its part but on the imagination of home cooks. With the right knowledge, you can use cocoa powder as the secret weapon in myriad dishes, from savory dinners to succulent sauces to delectable non-brownie desserts. Once you step outside the box of what chocolate flavor can be used for, there's virtually no limit to what cocoa powder can do.