The Chain Steakhouse With The Best Variety Of Cuts

Many Americans love dining out at chain steakhouses, where they can get the tender, juicy beef they're craving at a price that won't put a big dent in their wallet. Texas Roadhouse leads the pack in terms of sales and actually became the biggest casual-dining chain of any kind in 2024, pulling ahead of Olive Garden (per Restaurant Business) — likely in part because its patrons have the best variety of cuts to choose from.

Texas Roadhouse offers 10 cuts, making up almost half of its menu: New York strip; sirloin; Dallas filet; Fort Worth ribeye (boneless); bone-in ribeye; porterhouse T-bone; filet medallions; prime rib; steak kabob; and Road Kill, which is chop steak smothered with sauteed onions and mushrooms and jack cheese. Providing even more choices, the sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet, Fort Worth ribeye, and prime rib come in different sizes. The smallest sirloin, at 6 ounces, is the chain's biggest seller, and it trails only the Road Kill as the least expensive option. Using prices from a Houston restaurant, the Road Kill is $13.49 and the sirloin is $13.99. The 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone is the most expensive at $33.99.

Meanwhile, the leading chain's two biggest competitors, Outback and LongHorn, both offer sirloin, New York strip, boneless and bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon. Outback also has filet medallion skewers and a thick, richly marbled Delmonico, for a total of seven cuts. LongHorn has eight, adding porterhouse, T-bone, and chicken fried steak, a Southern favorite most commonly made with cube steak.