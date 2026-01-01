Upgrade Roasted Vegetables With This Beloved Trader Joe's Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to score fancy cheese on a budget, Trader Joe's is a great venue for the task. The retailer packs a wide array of dairy delights, with an excellent selection of European products. While it's certainly satisfying to sample these far-flung cheese varieties as they come, don't sleep on their culinary potential, too. For instance, Trader Joe's beloved Raclette Sliced Cheese – which comes sourced from France — makes for an incredible roasted vegetable upgrade.

Crafted in the Alps, raclette is best known for its delectable, mouth-watering potential and complex, rich, and earthy flavor. Such qualities certainly make it a great pairing with roasted vegetables. Top the cheese onto a variable medley of carrots, squash, celeriac, apples, artichokes, parsnips, and onions, accompanied by a trusty dose of potatoes.

Plus, assembling such a cheesy upgrade is easy-peasy. Start by roasting vegetables to perfection in the oven, then simply broil the cheese atop during the final few minutes of preparation. You'll get a beautiful gooey topping that adds both a pleasant melted texture and the distinct nutty flavor. Optionally flavor with rosemary, thyme, or honey, and you'll whip up a mouthwatering weeknight side dish, upgraded from a single Trader Joe's buy.