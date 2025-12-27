This Pennsylvania Hole-In-The-Wall Tavern Has A Stellar Beer Selection

From a tavern that's been around since 1681 to a restaurant that was taken over by Confederate soldiers during the Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania offers no shortage of interesting dining and drinking destinations throughout the state. However, if a hole-in-the-wall pub with a surprisingly large menu is what you're looking for, Union Publick House (UPH) is a solid choice.

Nestled in Jim Thorpe in the Pocono Mountains, UPH bills itself as "the only dive bar" in town. Open daily, it serves up at least 80 beers in styles that range from IPAs, lagers, cream ales, and brown ales to bocks, stouts, wheat beers, and more. For drinkers looking to stay fairly local with their libation selection, there is an abundance of brews made right in the Keystone State. Though the menu may vary, visitors may find suds from Williamsport's New Trail Brewing, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company out of Hawley, Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia, Free Will Brewing in Perkasie, Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Sly Fox Brewing Company in Pottstown, Victory Brewing Company in Pottstown, and Bright Path Brewing, which is situated right in Jim Thorpe. In addition, the bar also serves up plenty of beers from nearby states like New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Ohio, as well as others from across the U.S. and overseas.

For those looking to sip or swill beyond the brews, UPH also pours dry and sweet ciders, ready-mixed cocktails, and wine. And for cocktail connoisseurs, the bar shakes and stirs classics, as well as its own takes on traditional tipples.