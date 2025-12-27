This Pennsylvania Hole-In-The-Wall Tavern Has A Stellar Beer Selection
From a tavern that's been around since 1681 to a restaurant that was taken over by Confederate soldiers during the Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania offers no shortage of interesting dining and drinking destinations throughout the state. However, if a hole-in-the-wall pub with a surprisingly large menu is what you're looking for, Union Publick House (UPH) is a solid choice.
Nestled in Jim Thorpe in the Pocono Mountains, UPH bills itself as "the only dive bar" in town. Open daily, it serves up at least 80 beers in styles that range from IPAs, lagers, cream ales, and brown ales to bocks, stouts, wheat beers, and more. For drinkers looking to stay fairly local with their libation selection, there is an abundance of brews made right in the Keystone State. Though the menu may vary, visitors may find suds from Williamsport's New Trail Brewing, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company out of Hawley, Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia, Free Will Brewing in Perkasie, Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Sly Fox Brewing Company in Pottstown, Victory Brewing Company in Pottstown, and Bright Path Brewing, which is situated right in Jim Thorpe. In addition, the bar also serves up plenty of beers from nearby states like New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Ohio, as well as others from across the U.S. and overseas.
For those looking to sip or swill beyond the brews, UPH also pours dry and sweet ciders, ready-mixed cocktails, and wine. And for cocktail connoisseurs, the bar shakes and stirs classics, as well as its own takes on traditional tipples.
Food and activities at Union Publick House
In addition to its wide selection of brews, Union Publick House also serves up a sizable menu of food to soak up those suds. For the nibbler, UPH offers snacks like poutine, deviled eggs, pierogies, and crab dip alongside bar staples including nachos, fries, wings, and mozzarella sticks. Larger dishes are also an option for the hungrier crowd, with salads, tacos, and a long list of sandwiches and burgers, as well as a handful of entrees. Plus, vegan and gluten-free eaters can find dishes to fit their needs, too.
Reviewers are generally positive, noting that the staff is friendly, the bar is clean, the food is worth the trip, and the beer list is long. "Unexpectedly really good food," one Yelper wrote. "Doesn't look like much from the outside so was pleasantly surprised." One downside of the spot for some is that it only accepts cash, though reviewers report that there's an ATM in the tavern.
While its food and beer selection may set it apart, like many solid dive bars, UPH offers entertainment in the form of a jukebox. However, it also offers diners and drinkers the opportunity to give back to the community. Every week, the bar hosts Tithing Tuesdays, an event that channels 10% of the night's sales to a predetermined local organization.