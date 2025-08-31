The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Was Taken Over By Confederate Soldiers During The Battle Of Gettysburg
In Salzburg, Austria, you could dine at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium – the world's oldest restaurant frequented by Mozart and Columbus — which has operated since 803. Meanwhile, head to Bianyifang in Beijing, China, and you can sample a delicious Peking duck from the oldest restaurant to specialize in the dish (circa 1416). Expectedly, the U.S. doesn't offer quite such centuries-old dining; however, there's still quite a selection of intriguing old restaurants to choose from.
For instance, there's the riveting story of the Farnsworth House Inn restaurant, which is housed in an 1833 building in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. For those versed in U.S. history, the location will ring a bell: It's the site of the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg. Over the first few days of July 1863, Confederate general Robert E. Lee launched an offensive surrounding this town. The attempt proved unsuccessful, ultimately leading to the Union winning the Civil War.
And as for Farnsworth House? Well, the building stood in the thick of the action, even harboring several Confederate shooters. Abundant fighting took place all around, a scar still evidenced by the dozens of bullet holes found on a wall. Once the battle concluded, the building served as a hospital, further cementing its prominence in American history. Today, you can even spend the night or stop by for a 19th-century style meal, all while exploring charming Gettysburg.
The Farnsworth House Inn restaurant offers mid-19th century food and atmosphere
Some historic buildings get repurposed, and their essence turns forgotten. That can't be said for the Farnsworth House — enter through the doors, and it's a transportative experience. In addition to the rooms in the Bed and Breakfast portion, the building's divided into two dining areas: The Meade and Lee Fine Dining section and the more casual Sweney's Tavern. The former goes heavy on historical decor; you'll find 19th-century fine china, paintings, furniture, and even service personnel in period clothes. Meanwhile, the pub section boasts a comprehensive collection of costumes and props from "Gettysburg," the movie.
Furthermore, the dedication to the Civil War era isn't only visual: Even the food menu is committed to the experience. In the restaurant section, you can enjoy varying pies, crab cakes, steaks, and roasted chicken — all served with two types of bread and other sides. Meanwhile, the tavern's a good spot to grab local Pennsylvania beers and a sandwich. Sure, such offerings don't sound out of place today; just keep in mind that beer and bread are among the world's oldest foods.
Understandably, eating and sleeping amidst a prior battle location and hospital may sound ... unsettling. Well, the Farnsworth House doesn't shy away from its ghostly ambiance — the menu even directly points out its haunted character. You can find users on Reddit sharing paranormal encounters; you can even sign up for a ghost tour provided by the Inn itself. Just don't forget to try their Game Pie while there – it's a crowd favorite.