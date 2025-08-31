The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Was Taken Over By Confederate Soldiers During The Battle Of Gettysburg

In Salzburg, Austria, you could dine at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium – the world's oldest restaurant frequented by Mozart and Columbus — which has operated since 803. Meanwhile, head to Bianyifang in Beijing, China, and you can sample a delicious Peking duck from the oldest restaurant to specialize in the dish (circa 1416). Expectedly, the U.S. doesn't offer quite such centuries-old dining; however, there's still quite a selection of intriguing old restaurants to choose from.

For instance, there's the riveting story of the Farnsworth House Inn restaurant, which is housed in an 1833 building in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. For those versed in U.S. history, the location will ring a bell: It's the site of the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg. Over the first few days of July 1863, Confederate general Robert E. Lee launched an offensive surrounding this town. The attempt proved unsuccessful, ultimately leading to the Union winning the Civil War.

And as for Farnsworth House? Well, the building stood in the thick of the action, even harboring several Confederate shooters. Abundant fighting took place all around, a scar still evidenced by the dozens of bullet holes found on a wall. Once the battle concluded, the building served as a hospital, further cementing its prominence in American history. Today, you can even spend the night or stop by for a 19th-century style meal, all while exploring charming Gettysburg.