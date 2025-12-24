Delicious Mini Pizzas Start With One Breakfast Favorite (Hint: It's Not Bagels)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you just need those satisfying, cheesy, saucy flavors, no matter the time of day. Luckily, tons of recipes abound for pizza-inspired dishes, from the Italian breakfast specialty, eggs alla pizzaiola, to savory strata layered with pepperoni slices, marinara, and heaps of gooey mozzarella. However, if you don't have time to tuck into a hearty meal and want something portable you can take on the go, consider ditching the bagels and assembling your next mini-pie on an English muffin.

We know, we know — you can literally buy Bagel Bites in various pizza flavors online. The two foods pair so well together, so why stray from tradition? Well, first and foremost, there's something to be said about an English muffin's craggy interior. Those tiny craters perfectly cradle all that delectable sauce and melty dairy — that's why they also make great bread swaps for revamped grilled cheeses. What's more, when toasted, they remain robust enough that you'll still get a nice, crisp, crust-like chew on the bottom without the whole thing turning into a soggy mess.

Even better, you're not having to work around the bagel's hole when assembling your miniature masterpiece. The flat, uninterrupted surface of the English muffin provides a much more stable and fuss-free base for all your toppings. It's a true win-win for mobile foodies everywhere.