Delicious Mini Pizzas Start With One Breakfast Favorite (Hint: It's Not Bagels)
Sometimes you just need those satisfying, cheesy, saucy flavors, no matter the time of day. Luckily, tons of recipes abound for pizza-inspired dishes, from the Italian breakfast specialty, eggs alla pizzaiola, to savory strata layered with pepperoni slices, marinara, and heaps of gooey mozzarella. However, if you don't have time to tuck into a hearty meal and want something portable you can take on the go, consider ditching the bagels and assembling your next mini-pie on an English muffin.
We know, we know — you can literally buy Bagel Bites in various pizza flavors online. The two foods pair so well together, so why stray from tradition? Well, first and foremost, there's something to be said about an English muffin's craggy interior. Those tiny craters perfectly cradle all that delectable sauce and melty dairy — that's why they also make great bread swaps for revamped grilled cheeses. What's more, when toasted, they remain robust enough that you'll still get a nice, crisp, crust-like chew on the bottom without the whole thing turning into a soggy mess.
Even better, you're not having to work around the bagel's hole when assembling your miniature masterpiece. The flat, uninterrupted surface of the English muffin provides a much more stable and fuss-free base for all your toppings. It's a true win-win for mobile foodies everywhere.
English muffins provide a versatile base for tons of creative pizzas
Standard English muffins tend to be lighter than bagels, since their dough is left to ferment long enough to give them those delightful air pockets. Because of this, unflavored varieties often taste a bit tangy and tend to possess only minimal (if any) detectable sweetness, which makes them a largely neutral vehicle for a whole host of toppings.
Play into the bread's slightly tart base by whipping together a foolproof broccoli rabe pizza. The slight bitterness from the veggies, along with a dollop of rich crème fraîche on top, will interact with the English muffin's subtle tang to create savory depth, while red pepper gives it just enough heat to stay interesting.
Alternatively, take advantage of the muffin's tasty alcoves by adding toppings that melt right into them. For inspiration, think about pizza sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions: A sweet chili sauce would ooze into the crannies and absolutely shine when paired with chicken or red bell peppers, while velvety béchamel would help you form the white fun-sized pizza of your dreams.
Finally, if you have a sweet tooth, you could even consider buying a flavored variety of English muffins — think chocolate chip or blueberry — and turning it into the base of a handheld dessert pie. Use Nutella as your sauce, and sliced strawberries or even mini marshmallows as your topping. The possibilities are as mouthwatering as they are endless.