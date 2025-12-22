The Fast Casual Asian Restaurant That Used To Be Owned By P.F. Chang's

The roots of American-Chinese cuisine go far back, first established in mid-19th century California. Yet while the origins of crab rangoon and chop suey trace back decades, the advent of upscale Chinese food in the U.S. is a much more modern phenomenon. In large part, the nationwide success of such elevated fare can be owed to influential chain P.F. Chang's, which first opened in 1993.

The partnership of chef Philip Chiang and restaurateur Paul Fleming (who lends the PF in the name) cracked a formula with mass-market appeal, serving accessible fare in spiffy environs. P.F. Chang's rapidly achieved economic success, which led to the eventual launch of spin-off Pei Wei in 2000, first opened in Scottsdale, Arizona. The aim was to combat rising labor and operating costs and sell streamlined Asian dishes at a lower price. Especially with upcoming 21st century economic struggles, the tactical approach paid off — Pei Wei grew to over 160 restaurants by 2010.

Today, Pei Wei is a reliable option among numerous fast casual offerings. Yet in the first years after its launch, it buzzed as a trendy concept, delighting diners with pan-Asian classics ranging from pad thai to coconut curry shrimp. Pei Wei proved a trusty economic backbone to P.F. Chang's during the tumultuous 2010s period, before later business restructuring separated the two brands.