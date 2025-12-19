This Restaurant Chain Had A Famous Breakfast Buffet In The '80s

If you're a fan of all-you-can-eat dining, you may have fond memories of a restaurant chain called Shoney's, which operated a famous buffet of traditional country breakfast fare in the 1980s. Shoney's buffet offered over 40 items for breakfast in unlimited quantities (though at some point that marketing claim dropped to an even 40 items). Being evidently very technically conscious, the chain has referred to its buffet as an "all you care to eat" fresh food bar (because what one can eat is grammatically different from how much one cares to eat).

Regardless of how much you could eat or cared to eat, there were abundant goodies on Shoney's buffet that made it immensely popular with diners. The breakfast dishes fluctuated a bit over the years, but fundamentally they included standard fare like scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy, as well as fresh fruit options, ultimately even including desserts and a salad bar.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, this Southern-born restaurant chain also steadily offered Southern staples, like grits, on its breakfast bars across the country. At certain points, the buffet also included items such as waffles, hot fruit toppings for the pancakes, yogurt, cereal, fruit salad, blueberry muffins, and even sweets like cinnamon rolls and apple crumb cake. Other regional Southern favorites have also been offered in certain locations, like fried bologna and liver pudding.

Shoney's breakfast buffet debuted in 1982 and remained a popular dining-out option in the 1990s. The brand peaked around 1998, at which point it operated over 1,000 restaurants. Unfortunately for breakfast buffet lovers everywhere, though, things began to decline after that.