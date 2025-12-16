Taco Bell Employees Swear By This Off-Menu Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As much fun as it can be to learn about your favorite fast food chain's secret menu items, there are some combinations that are technically possible to make but probably won't ever be available to customers. For instance, some ingenious Taco Bell employees have kindly taken inquiring minds behind the scenes to show the internet how they make a creation all their own: mac and cheese.
@rubybest_
How to make TacoBell Mac and cheese with @anthonyprince428 #fyp #ceoofmacandcheese second dumbest thing I've posted #macandcheese
To be clear, you'll likely get some side-eyes and a polite "no" if you try to order this off-menu item at the counter. Fast food restaurants rely on speed and efficiency, and while simple customization requests are often accepted (and even expected), creating this dish would simply disrupt the workflow too much for the kitchen staff, considering it involves cooking the noodles used for Cinnamon Twists in a bag instead of throwing them in the fryer, and then layering in different cheesy components like the chain's Nacho Cheese sauce (we know, we know — the FOMO is real).
That said, a variety of employees, both past and present, have expressed fondness for the insider's hack. For example, one Redditor admitted, "We do this all the time at work, [and it] actually [isn't] that awful," while another chimed in, "As a previous employee, I applaud this." Quite frankly, so do we.
Create your own culinary hacks with Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Sauce
If you simply won't be satisfied until you try an approximation of this off-menu masterpiece, you can always order a side of the chain's Nacho Cheese Sauce to pour over your own boiled noodles (you can even streamline the process by ordering spiral-shaped pasta online). But may we humbly suggest taking that delectable sauce and using it to upgrade other culinary creations? That way, you can be as industrious and particular as you'd like without inconveniencing anyone. It's a win-win!
Since many restaurants actually choose to serve frozen french fries because they're so practical and tasty, grab your preferred brand from the store, season them with your favorite spice blend, and generously douse them in the sauce for a personalized version of the chain's Nacho Fries. Bonus points if you grab one of Taco Bell's popular condiment packets and throw it into the mix — we think it'd taste great spiked with some Diablo sauce, for example. Alternatively, take it a step further and transform the Nacho Cheese Sauce into a spicy pub-style pretzel dip by warming it up and stirring in smoked paprika for heat and a dash of Worcestershire sauce for savory depth.
Want something more hearty? Create a Crunchwrap-inspired burger melt at home. Make your burger patty as usual, and then slather some Nacho Cheese Sauce onto the bun. For that signature crunch, crumble a tostada shell into the mix, and you're good to go. Live más, indeed.