Taco Bell Employees Swear By This Off-Menu Mac And Cheese

As much fun as it can be to learn about your favorite fast food chain's secret menu items, there are some combinations that are technically possible to make but probably won't ever be available to customers. For instance, some ingenious Taco Bell employees have kindly taken inquiring minds behind the scenes to show the internet how they make a creation all their own: mac and cheese.

To be clear, you'll likely get some side-eyes and a polite "no" if you try to order this off-menu item at the counter. Fast food restaurants rely on speed and efficiency, and while simple customization requests are often accepted (and even expected), creating this dish would simply disrupt the workflow too much for the kitchen staff, considering it involves cooking the noodles used for Cinnamon Twists in a bag instead of throwing them in the fryer, and then layering in different cheesy components like the chain's Nacho Cheese sauce (we know, we know — the FOMO is real).

That said, a variety of employees, both past and present, have expressed fondness for the insider's hack. For example, one Redditor admitted, "We do this all the time at work, [and it] actually [isn't] that awful," while another chimed in, "As a previous employee, I applaud this." Quite frankly, so do we.