How To Cut An Orange To Avoid Pith Every Time

While perfectly safe to eat, the pith of an orange is bitter and denser than the flesh, creating an unwelcome texture. Even if you're just juicing your fruit rather than gobbling it up, it may gum up or simply present another solid you'll have to strain. Fortunately, avoiding the pith is quite easy — all you have to do is cut the fruit differently than you may be used to.

Place your orange stem-side up on a cutting board. Set your knife just off to the side of the stem and slice downward. Repeat this step three more times until you're left with a rectangular core of fruit, pith, and peel. This core piece is perfectly fine to eat, but note that it contains the majority of the bitter, internal pith you're attempting to avoid.

What you are left with are four clean, curved pieces of oranges. While these pieces still have pith between the flesh and the peel, you can easily avoid it by eating the fruit directly out of the peel. While this method is quite easy for consuming your fruit as is, there are plenty of others that are great for when you want to cook with or serve delicate segments with no peel or pith at all.