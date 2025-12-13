The Essential Dollar Tree Find That's Perfect For Soup On A Cold Day

There's nothing more warming and cozily satisfying to have on a cold day than hot soup. Whether you choose from comforting recipes to make yourself or upgrade canned varieties so they taste homemade, eating delicious spoonfuls or slurping it down is hard to beat to keep the chill away. An essential find from Dollar Tree, its Royal Norfolk ceramic soup mug, is the perfect vessel to hold your favorite types.

The mug has a substantial 22-ounce capacity, and as is typical of those meant for soup, it's wider than a standard coffee mug, at nearly six inches. It has a handle on the side to hold on to, but the vessel's wide design also provides enough space to let you curl your hands around to warm them. It comes in glossy white, grey, or blue, and sells for $1.50, with shipping available beginning at a minimum of 24 for $36. The Royal Norfolk private brand is from Greenbrier International, which is part of the Dollar Tree corporation.

Commenters who praised the stackable mug on the chain's website said it was good for other foods as well, including chili, oatmeal, and ice cream. You could use it for cereal too, which some argue is technically a soup. A couple of people even noted that they used them for gifts, with one person saying they were their wedding favors, and another saying they filled them with other small Dollar Tree items and gave them to co-workers as presents.