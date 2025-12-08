Why This Pappy Van Winkle Year Isn't Worth The Sky-High Price Tag

Pappy Van Winkle is among the most expensive bourbons in the world. It's a collector's favorite due to its rarity, exceptional quality, and limited annual release — factors that can fetch exuberant prices (one bottle sold at auction for $125,000!). However, not all bourbons are worth their high price tag, and the 23-year-aged Pappy 23 is widely considered to fit into that category. To unpack why, Food Republic spoke with Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and executive director at Bourbon Charity.

According to Blatner, the sky-high price of Pappy 23 isn't driven by exceptional taste alone. "Age, reputation, and scarcity all collide here," he explained. "Very few barrels survive 23 years without becoming too woody to bottle." Each barrel is handpicked, and this extensive aging process is far longer than most other bourbons. Moreover, the scarcity is also impacted by a significant portion of bourbon evaporating over the years, a phenomenon known as the angel's share.

As for what makes it so expensive, "Scarcity is doing most of the work," Blatner explained. "It's a well-crafted bourbon, but no bottle is worth the thousands it goes for on secondary markets." The cost of a bottle of Pappy 23 varies dramatically between its original retail price and the secondary market price. The original distillery price is around $300, whereas secondary market prices typically run around $6,000 for a single bottle. "What you're paying for is rarity and prestige, not a guaranteed life-changing flavor experience," Blatner added. So if you're just looking for a casual, good-quality bourbon, it's best to skip Pappy 23.