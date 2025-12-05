Gatsby Chocolate: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

After Doug Bouton presented a pitch asking for $500,000 in exchange for a 5% stake in the company, the potential investors sampled the chocolates. Then, they began diving into questions that ranged from the type of sweetener used (allulose) to sales (a little over $2.5 million in the previous year).

Candace Nelson and Lori Greiner both expressed concerns about branding, with Nelson noting that she didn't think the name was a fit, despite Doug explaining that it was intended to be a nod toward "decadence [and] indulgence" (via YouTube). Meanwhile, Greiner agreed with Nelson but also mentioned that the packaging wasn't on point in terms of communicating to potential buyers what it was, given the prominence of the calorie count as opposed to the brand name, and the use of a martini glass in the "Y" in the logo.

However, Greiner ultimately made an offer that included helping to rebrand the chocolate: She would give $250,000 as equity and $250,000 in the form of a short-term loan at 6%, all for a 20% stake in the company. Kevin O'Leary countered with $500,000 as venture debt for 12%. However, after Greiner and Mark Cuban had a quiet side conversation, they teamed up for a joint offer that was accepted after a bit of negotiation: they'd give $500,000, with half as a loan and half as equity for a 20% stake, another 10% when Gatsby hit the first $10 million in sales, and another final 10% when the company reached $50 million.