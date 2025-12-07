The Simple Difference Between City And Country Hams

Ham — a meat variety that is so commonplace, it's easy to forget the intricacy. Always sourced from a pig's hind leg, everything from prosciutto to speck and holiday ham falls under the umbrella. Available as either a fresh or cured meat, American ham-makers delineate the latter into either a city or country style. The core difference between the two types is simple, essentially coming down to the use of a wet or dry brine. Yet the single processing step ties in with radically different ham-making traditions, which result in distinct flavor and texture.

Country ham is a centuries-old preservation process, extending the shelf life of pork without the need for refrigeration. Intact pork legs are covered in a dry salt and sodium nitrate-based rub, then aged for up to a year. Factors like the curing ingredients, optional smoking step, aging climate, and duration all translate into a complex array of flavors, which reflect the producer's artistry.

Meanwhile, city ham accelerates and standardizes the curing process to only several days, by way of a wet salt-based brine. Curing liquid is either injected into pork or submerges the meat completely, thereby rapidly infusing into the meat's core. The pork is then optionally smoked or cooked, although it nearly always requires refrigeration. Such a fast and easily industrialized curing process has established city ham as America's go-to style, with many varieties found on grocery shelves.