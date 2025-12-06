Avoid A Dated Look By Skipping This Sink Feature In Modern Kitchen Makeovers
Whether you're cleaning collard greens or simply filling a pot with salted water for pasta, your kitchen sink is an undisputed, indispensable part of the space. However, choosing an outdated model can completely ruin the look of the room. Food Republic talked with Cameron Potter, a senior industrial designer at Pfister, to find out which designs should be avoided. His advice? Despite their affordability, centerset faucets should be skipped. "Their design frequently feels disjointed, almost like an afterthought," said Potter. "Many are assembled from a mix of mismatched components, creating a hodgepodge aesthetic. They also tend to use materials perceived as 'cheap,' such as plastic and acrylic."
Potter also noted that the handles attached to the deckplate are often similar to bathroom faucets. Since those are typically smaller in scale, the vibe isn't quite right in a kitchen. "Altogether, these elements contribute to a dated, builder-basic appearance," he explained.
In addition, the installation of a centerset faucet often requires more holes in your sink — Potter estimated up to four. "In contrast, more contemporary options — such as high-arc pull-down faucets — typically need only a single installation hole and feature an integrated sprayer for added convenience," he told us.
Which sink faucets to install for a modern look
Cameron Potter says that there are a couple of faucet options with appearances that are far more appealing. "Typically, a single-handle high-arc pull-down faucet offers a much cleaner, more updated look," Potter said. "A simple cylindrical, geometric side-handle faucet is also a great choice for a modern kitchen, especially when paired with a slab countertop and smooth backsplash." Either way, Potter says you'll wind up with a more streamlined and elegant space than you would with a centerset faucet.
Outside of appearance, high-arc faucets have some added bonuses. If you're a lover of cooking big meals, such as homemade lasagna, large-batch grass-fed beef chili, or a holiday roast, this style makes cleanup easier for large pots, pans, slow cooker inserts, and pitchers. Additionally, if it has a sprayer function added in, that makes quick work of all those dishes, too. The single handle also makes it easy to operate if your hands are covered in whatever you're cooking. And it's a breeze to clean compared to a centerset faucet. The only downside is that it may look out of place in a particularly small kitchen. On the other hand, cylindrical, geometric side-handle faucets offer similar benefits, also sporting a modern look and single-hand operation. Plus, these can work well in tinier kitchens.
Either way, Potter says, "These styles help elevate the overall aesthetic of the sink area. Because they require only a single hole for installation, they create a more elegant, streamlined, and clutter-free appearance." And who doesn't love that?