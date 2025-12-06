Avoid A Dated Look By Skipping This Sink Feature In Modern Kitchen Makeovers

Whether you're cleaning collard greens or simply filling a pot with salted water for pasta, your kitchen sink is an undisputed, indispensable part of the space. However, choosing an outdated model can completely ruin the look of the room. Food Republic talked with Cameron Potter, a senior industrial designer at Pfister, to find out which designs should be avoided. His advice? Despite their affordability, centerset faucets should be skipped. "Their design frequently feels disjointed, almost like an afterthought," said Potter. "Many are assembled from a mix of mismatched components, creating a hodgepodge aesthetic. They also tend to use materials perceived as 'cheap,' such as plastic and acrylic."

Potter also noted that the handles attached to the deckplate are often similar to bathroom faucets. Since those are typically smaller in scale, the vibe isn't quite right in a kitchen. "Altogether, these elements contribute to a dated, builder-basic appearance," he explained.

In addition, the installation of a centerset faucet often requires more holes in your sink — Potter estimated up to four. "In contrast, more contemporary options — such as high-arc pull-down faucets — typically need only a single installation hole and feature an integrated sprayer for added convenience," he told us.