Add This Condiment To Mayo For A Bougie Upgrade
When it comes to condiments, ketchup and mustard often get all the glory, but we'd like to make a little commotion for the unsung hero that is mayonnaise. Not only is it the foundation of some of the world's most flavorful sauces and spreads — rémoulade or aioli, anyone? — but classic apps like deviled eggs and Maine-style lobster rolls would simply feel lifeless without it. However, while mayo certainly shines all on its own, if you want to give it a bougie makeover, consider upgrading it with a dash of truffle oil.
If you think about it, the two ingredients are a match made in heaven. Truffle oil — often made using aromatic compounds to mimic the aroma of actual truffles (though truly truffle-infused versions are also available online or at specialty stores) — is super pungent, so a little goes a long way. Mayo, on the other hand, is thick, creamy, and largely neutral, which allows it to seamlessly elevate a wide variety of dishes with its rich decadence. Combined, you get the best of both worlds: extreme versatility and an undeniable flavor bomb.
Keep in mind that black truffle oil packs more of an earthy punch, while white truffle oil is a bit more subtle and peppery. Choose whichever one fits your needs, and stir in about a tablespoon per cup of mayo. Feel free to doctor your new condiment up even more with salt and pepper, or a hit of acid like lemon juice, to make the flavor profile all your own.
How to make the most of your truffle mayo
The best part about truffle mayo is that it complements a whole host of foods. Even though it has a relatively short lifespan — when stored in an airtight container in the fridge, it only lasts for around four days (maybe up to two weeks at peak flavor if you're not making it fresh) — you'll be able to enjoy it in a variety of ways. For starters, you can use it as a dip. It pairs perfectly with appetizers like roasted artichoke hearts (or leaves), or blanched veggies such as asparagus, green beans, or even broccoli florets. If you're more into fried fare, french fries, tater tots, and onion rings are all excellent dippers to consider.
Looking for something more filling? Never fear — simply smear some truffle mayo on your favorite burger or sandwich. It really sings when paired with other umami-rich ingredients like Gruyère cheese or caramelized onions. Alternatively, use it to give your next BLT some pizzazz, or spread it on a savory balsamic portobello mushroom burger.
It's possible you're looking for a more subtle pop of flavor. To make your truffle mayo the supporting star of your meal, modestly smear some over the dough of a white pizza, or swirl a small spoonful into a bowl of creamy risotto. There are really no wrong answers — let your creative juices flow, and you'll be rewarded with a culinary masterpiece that your taste buds will thank you for.