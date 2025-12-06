Add This Condiment To Mayo For A Bougie Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to condiments, ketchup and mustard often get all the glory, but we'd like to make a little commotion for the unsung hero that is mayonnaise. Not only is it the foundation of some of the world's most flavorful sauces and spreads — rémoulade or aioli, anyone? — but classic apps like deviled eggs and Maine-style lobster rolls would simply feel lifeless without it. However, while mayo certainly shines all on its own, if you want to give it a bougie makeover, consider upgrading it with a dash of truffle oil.

If you think about it, the two ingredients are a match made in heaven. Truffle oil — often made using aromatic compounds to mimic the aroma of actual truffles (though truly truffle-infused versions are also available online or at specialty stores) — is super pungent, so a little goes a long way. Mayo, on the other hand, is thick, creamy, and largely neutral, which allows it to seamlessly elevate a wide variety of dishes with its rich decadence. Combined, you get the best of both worlds: extreme versatility and an undeniable flavor bomb.

Keep in mind that black truffle oil packs more of an earthy punch, while white truffle oil is a bit more subtle and peppery. Choose whichever one fits your needs, and stir in about a tablespoon per cup of mayo. Feel free to doctor your new condiment up even more with salt and pepper, or a hit of acid like lemon juice, to make the flavor profile all your own.