The Type Of Shelves That Give Your Kitchen More Storage Space

While there are plenty of genius storage ideas to maximize your space, sometimes you need a bit more of an overhaul. We spoke with Olivia Parks, owner and lead organizer of Nola Organizers, to get her take on the best type of shelving to maximize your storage space.

"In my opinion, pull-out shelving and adjustable shelving tend to offer the biggest boost in kitchen storage space compared to traditional shelves," Parks says. While you can store more with the help of deep shelves, rifling through the front rows to get to what you need in the back is a pain. Even if you keep your cabinets organized like Ina Garten with labels and large items in the back, it doesn't help to see your ingredients if you can't reach them. With pullout shelves, you're essentially able to bring those hard-to-reach items to you, which is especially useful for corner and lower cabinets which may be more difficult to rummage through.

While you may get the most use out of pullout shelves in large or awkwardly positioned cabinets, Parker is quick to point out that they're still useful for small cabinets. "Shelves that can be adjusted or pulled forward make the space feel bigger, enabling you to maximize it and use it more efficiently," she says. Finding, installing, and maintaining your new upgrade is also quite easy, provided you avoid abusing your hardware and pick the right one for the job.