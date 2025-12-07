Why These 2 Foods Are So Common On New Year's Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After ringing in the New Year at midnight with cheers, celebration, and popping corks of bubbly, many revelers sit down the next day to a festive dinner with family and friends. Just as it's common to have the same meal each year on Thanksgiving and Christmas, some people look forward to familiar dishes for their New Year's Day spread too. For many Americans, that means seeing black-eyed peas and collard greens on the holiday table.

It's traditional for many in the South to eat the two foods on the first of January for luck and financial success in the year ahead, particularly in the African-American community. The peas stand for coins and the collards for paper money, and they're often served with cornbread, representing gold. Cooking them with tomatoes is said to bring both money and health, and you supposedly should eat at least 365 peas to benefit on each day of the coming year. Sometimes a penny or a dime is put in the dishes, which gives the most good fortune to the person who finds it — though this might also be a choking hazard, so give people a warning that it's there if you do it.

Both black-eyed peas and their frequent collard greens companion are flavorfully cooked Southern-style with pork such as ham hocks or slab bacon, along with other seasoning ingredients like onions, garlic, celery, and spices. It can also be a great way to use a leftover ham bone or smoked turkey. Cornbread (without sugar for a true Southerner) is commonly dunked in the tasty "potlikker" liquid produced from cooking down the greens. The legumes are also sometimes combined with rice, a dish whimsically called hoppin' John.