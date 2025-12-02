Producing a bottle of tequila entails a wondrously complex process, all centered around the artisanal (and historical) processing of the Blue agave. This foundational Maguey plant takes some five to twelve years to mature, making it a long-running investment. Once the plant's ripened, adept manual harvesters called jimadors painstakingly select agaves, slice away leaves, and reveal the coveted internal piñas. These indispensable agave "hearts" are transported to large ovens for baking, followed by crushing, fermenting, and distilling. Incredibly, over 11 pounds of piñas are required to make a single 750 milliliter bottle of 100% agave tequila (usually the best bottles to buy).

Needless to say, tequila producers work tirelessly to squeeze out every last drop from their prized piñas. So the folks at Jose Cuervo – the world's best-selling tequila brand – even employ hawks to watch over their agave heart stock. According to exclusive information from a brand representative, the two birds live full-time at the distillery, each accompanied by a dedicated handler. The hawks fly around the piñas, warding off critters and other birds from munching on (or pooping on and thus contaminating) the laboriously collected agave. Most importantly, agave plants attract other birds, bats, as well as insects — all animals in the Harris hawk's diet. It's an impressive, relatively unknown practice that enhances the brand's production process.