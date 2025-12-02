The Best Breakfast In The Universe Is Located In NYC, According To Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain didn't pull his punches when he had negative opinions about food. That's why we know which ones he hated with a passion. Conversely, he gladly talked up what he really liked in his trademark drily enthusiastic style. So while the late celebrity chef refused to eat brunch food, he did have a favorite hometown spot for what he called the best breakfast in the universe: New York City icon Barney Greengrass, the Sturgeon King.

The landmark delicatessen and restaurant has been selling traditional Jewish deli fare for more than a century, first opening its doors in Harlem in 1908. Bourdain filmed a breakfast segment there for his first TV show, "A Cook's Tour," getting two of his favorite dishes. Both starred smoked fish, a Greengrass specialty that led a New York state senator to dub it The King of Sturgeon in 1938. The nickname is still embraced as part of the logo.

Naturally, Bourdain chose the sturgeon, describing it in the episode as "flaky, but firm with a delicate, almost buttery flavor" and calling it "the king of smoked fish" (via YouTube). He ordered it in a platter that came with tomatoes, onions, pickles, and olives, but ate it simply with cream cheese on a toasted plain bagel. He also got scrambled eggs with Nova lox — smoked, cured salmon — and caramelized onions, sharing that the savory eggs and onions balanced the salty, dense, and oily fish. Bourdain ended by getting chopped liver from the deli to take home, saying the "fluffy, ethereal" pâté was the "best anywhere."