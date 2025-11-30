The Beloved Bread That Pairs Well With Vegetable Soup

There really is nothing quite like warm soup paired with a crispy, fresh bread that soaks up every bit of broth. Choosing which leads you to wondering: Does veggie soup pair well with a hearty rye, tangy sourdough, or another bread best? Instead of entering the guessing game, Food Republic reached out to expert Carissa Erzen, founder of Humbly Homemade, to get to the bottom of the bowl. Her bread suggestion for your next batch: focaccia.

There are some criteria to look for when selecting the perfect bread — and focaccia delivers them all. One of the greatest perks of this bread choice is the texture. Erzen shared with Tasting Table that, for soups, she looks for "a crispy crust that softens but doesn't fall apart the moment it hits hot soup," and "an open, airy crumb that easily absorbs enough soup in each bite without turning mushy."

Focaccia is known for its open crumb and crunchy exterior, allowing broth to soak in without getting soggy. Many homemade focaccia recipes also call for olive oil, herbs, and flaky salt which, according to Erzen, "brings exactly what vegetable soup needs: a hit of salt, a bit of richness from the olive oil, and an airy crumb that you can easily tear apart and dunk." She shares how these "savory elements ... boost the flavor of the soup" — checking all the boxes for a curated pairing.