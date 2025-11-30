The Beloved Bread That Pairs Well With Vegetable Soup
There really is nothing quite like warm soup paired with a crispy, fresh bread that soaks up every bit of broth. Choosing which leads you to wondering: Does veggie soup pair well with a hearty rye, tangy sourdough, or another bread best? Instead of entering the guessing game, Food Republic reached out to expert Carissa Erzen, founder of Humbly Homemade, to get to the bottom of the bowl. Her bread suggestion for your next batch: focaccia.
There are some criteria to look for when selecting the perfect bread — and focaccia delivers them all. One of the greatest perks of this bread choice is the texture. Erzen shared with Tasting Table that, for soups, she looks for "a crispy crust that softens but doesn't fall apart the moment it hits hot soup," and "an open, airy crumb that easily absorbs enough soup in each bite without turning mushy."
Focaccia is known for its open crumb and crunchy exterior, allowing broth to soak in without getting soggy. Many homemade focaccia recipes also call for olive oil, herbs, and flaky salt which, according to Erzen, "brings exactly what vegetable soup needs: a hit of salt, a bit of richness from the olive oil, and an airy crumb that you can easily tear apart and dunk." She shares how these "savory elements ... boost the flavor of the soup" — checking all the boxes for a curated pairing.
More reasons to choose focaccia and how to pair it
There are tons of flavor ideas for focaccia too — from Italian Pugliese to cheese and herb, or a simple flaky sea salt version. These flavor distinctions are yet another bonus to picking it, since not all veggie-based soups are alike. Carissa Erzen continually praised it, describing how "crusty focaccia truly works with all kinds of soup, but I especially love it with lighter, broth-based vegetable soups or puréed blends that lean sweeter (like carrot or squash)."
As for eating focaccia with a rich tomato soup, Exren said "the olive oil and herby crust add a nice savory depth" that other breads don't. Try a brown butter and sage focaccia to complement the flavors of a sweeter veggie soup, or a red pepper and garlic version perfect for dunking into a comforting soup recipe that features a light tomato-based broth to complement the acidic flavors.
If you needed more convincing on why focaccia is the go-to choice, this bread is often cooked on a baking sheet so you can easily cut or a tear a hunk from a flat surface and dunk it straight into your bowl rather than trying to cut an even portion from a round loaf. If you can't find focaccia, Ezren said that "rustic ciabatta or a crusty artisan white bread provides that same chewy & crispy balance" that "turns a simple bowl of veggie soup into a comforting, complete meal."