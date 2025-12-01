This Las Vegas Restaurant Offers Affordable Prime Rib For Under $20

Most famously, the Las Vegas dining scene is known for its lavish offerings, featuring can't-miss celebrity chef restaurants, luxurious environs, and fine dining prices. And, just about equally notably, Sin City is also prime rib country, with the large and pink beef cut a local dining staple for decades. Naturally, these two famed eating options go hand-in-hand, resulting in a sea of buttoned-up (and pricey!) prime rib offerings.

Then there's Siegel's 1941, located in the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, where you can get a prime rib for an eye-catching $19.95. The impressive meal deal grants you 8 ounces of the tender cut, accompanied by a potato as well as a house vegetable. Such a well-priced gem isn't listed on the official menu, but is advertised as a well-known special instead. It is available during all hours of operation, which impressively stretch up to 24 hours on the weekend. All the while, don't fear that the intrigue is all in the discount; the prime rib at Siegel's 1941 is often listed as one of the city's best.

The restaurant has long intrigued customers with this prime rib deal. Back in 2018, a Tripadvisor reviewer noted that the exact same dish configuration was listed on the menu for $10.95. Redditors point out that the prime rib special price has risen steadily year by year. "Was $9.99 pre-COVID, $12.99 post-COVID, and now $16.99 post-inflation!" one commenter noted in 2023. But even at $19.95, the deal is still considered a steal.