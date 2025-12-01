This Las Vegas Restaurant Offers Affordable Prime Rib For Under $20
Most famously, the Las Vegas dining scene is known for its lavish offerings, featuring can't-miss celebrity chef restaurants, luxurious environs, and fine dining prices. And, just about equally notably, Sin City is also prime rib country, with the large and pink beef cut a local dining staple for decades. Naturally, these two famed eating options go hand-in-hand, resulting in a sea of buttoned-up (and pricey!) prime rib offerings.
Then there's Siegel's 1941, located in the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, where you can get a prime rib for an eye-catching $19.95. The impressive meal deal grants you 8 ounces of the tender cut, accompanied by a potato as well as a house vegetable. Such a well-priced gem isn't listed on the official menu, but is advertised as a well-known special instead. It is available during all hours of operation, which impressively stretch up to 24 hours on the weekend. All the while, don't fear that the intrigue is all in the discount; the prime rib at Siegel's 1941 is often listed as one of the city's best.
The restaurant has long intrigued customers with this prime rib deal. Back in 2018, a Tripadvisor reviewer noted that the exact same dish configuration was listed on the menu for $10.95. Redditors point out that the prime rib special price has risen steadily year by year. "Was $9.99 pre-COVID, $12.99 post-COVID, and now $16.99 post-inflation!" one commenter noted in 2023. But even at $19.95, the deal is still considered a steal.
Head to Siegel's 1941 for delicious and well-priced prime rib
For many, prime rib intertwines with the holidays, making it a dish fit for Las Vegas's celebratory spirit. And if you're looking to splurge on more than an 8-ounce serving, Siegel's 1941 delivers several mouthwatering options. The restaurant sells a 12-ounce Queen Cut Prime Rib priced at $35, as well as a 16-ounce King Cut for $42. Both come with asparagus and a potato side, making them effectively just upgrades in beef quantity. If you swing by in the nighttime hours, the accompaniments swap to a classic au jus and potatoes Delmonico.
Customers note that the restaurant nails all serving sizes, with glowing feedback regarding the various special options, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "The prime rib was delicious ... and looked just as good as the pictures (which rarely happens these days!)." After all, Siegel's 1941 seasons its prime rib with a house spice blend as well as an egg white wash, qualities that translate to any size. The sides don't always garner such enthusiastic reactions. "We didn't care much for the potatoes or veggies," another Yelp customer noted, adding that "the star of the plate was definitely the prime rib, and it delivered." And if you're thinking of changing up the prime rib-and-side formula, you can order the beef in sandwich form come nighttime, or try the crispy country fried steak instead.