The Appalachian Dish You Should Try At Least Once (But Never Eat It Raw)

When the thaw of winter is finally over and spring rolls around, fiddlehead ferns are one of the first things to pop up — the curled fronds of ferns yet to unfurl into their full, leafy shape. One of the most commonly available varieties of the fiddlehead fern is the ostrich fern, which is known to grow in the Northeast and Canadian Maritimes, as well as the Northern and Central Appalachian regions, and is one of the few non-toxic ferns when cooked. In the past, these green, tightly coiled ferns were only available through foraging during their fleeting moment of growth from late April to early June, alongside other Appalachian staples like dandelions. But these days, they're also commonly available at farmers markets and can even be ordered online.

Packed to the brim with nutrients and with a taste reminiscent of mild asparagus, they're a great option as a side dish or paired with a salad — but don't let their cute look fool you. Fiddlehead ferns must be handled with care. When eaten raw, unwashed, or undercooked, they can cause nausea, vomiting, cramps, or diarrhea. For this reason, make sure to wash them thoroughly and boil or steam them until tender.

Fiddlehead ferns can be enjoyed in many ways. After steaming or boiling for around 15 minutes, they can also be sauteed or fried, too! Typical seasonings are light — such as salt, pepper, olive oil, and butter — to enhance their natural, green-y flavor.