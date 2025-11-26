The Midwestern Marshmallow Comfort Food That Seems To Have Vanished

Ah, the 1930s — a time of truly tremendous highs and terrible lows. Back then, Shirley Temple was huge, the Great Depression had thrust the world into scarcity, and you practically couldn't show up at a church potluck or holiday get-together without encountering at least one bowl of a dish known as glorified rice — at least in the United States.

Made of canned fruit (typically pineapple, and sometimes maraschino cherries — just like the kind that topped a Roy Rogers or Shirley Temple), whipped cream (and later, Cool Whip), chilled rice, and optional mini marshmallows, it was a sweet, gloppy concoction of a dessert — excuse us, salad — that started gaining popularity in the '30s and had a true heyday all the way into the '70s and '80s. Eventually, it fell out of fashion as public health trends shifted toward whole foods and away from processed ingredients and artificially colored foods.

You were most likely to run into glorified rice in Minnesota, where it was particularly popular — likely due to the influx of Scandinavian immigrants who arrived in the mid-1800s, settling predominantly in rural parts of the Midwest. The Scandinavians brought with them their palate for textures less familiar to American cooks (think gelatinous or chewy, like sylte, aka head cheese) as well as their own chilled versions of rice pudding. As such, glorified rice is closer to ambrosia or Watergate dessert salad — cold, creamy, and fluffy — than to the warm, dense rice pudding most of us know today.