The Simple Onion Swap To Turn Down The Harshness On Your Guacamole
With a history dating back to the Aztecs in Mexico, guacamole has ancient roots — but today it remains a universal favorite for celebrations and get-togethers everywhere. Ripe avocados are mixed with just a few basic ingredients to make a batch, or you can add creative ingredients to give your guacamole an upgrade. You can make it milder or spicier by adding more or less jalapeño, including the seeds for more heat, or even using a hotter pepper like a serrano. And you can also dial back any harshness by adjusting another central ingredient — swapping in shallots for the onions.
Shallots are alliums, related to onions and garlic. They have a mellow, slightly sweet flavor, similar to onions but less sharp. Since their taste is sometimes described as faintly garlicky, if you use garlic in your guac, you may want to reduce the amount when making this substitution.
Finely dice the shallots as you do the other ingredients. You can help bring out their flavor more fully — and that of the garlic and jalapeños as well — by grinding them together in a mortar and pestle with coarse salt after you've diced them. Then add the paste to the avocado, along with the lime juice, cilantro, and tomato if you're using it. The result is a harmonious, layered flavor that is a bit sweeter and more complex, allowing the fresh, creamy avocado to truly shine.
Ways to make the most of more subtle guacamole
Guacamole made with shallots instead of onion can be used in the same ways it usually is — most popularly with easy homemade tortilla chips or in Mexican dishes like tacos and burritos. But you can also try it in different ways that make the most of its milder character, letting other flavors come more to the forefront.
It could complement milder-flavored proteins well — topping grilled chicken for a plated dish or sandwich, in a taco with delicate white fish, or accompanying quickly boiled shrimp instead of cocktail sauce. The creamy condiment could also work as a tasty but not overpowering swap for mayonnaise in tuna, chicken, potato, or pasta salads, or in the filling for deviled eggs with mashed egg yolks. Spread on a BLT, its hint of sweetness could pair well with juicy ripe tomatoes and balance the savory, salty bacon.
Make avocado toast with the tamer guac as the base and robust toppings like smoked salmon, tangy feta or goat cheese, or a sugary drizzle of honey. When using it traditionally as a dip, try also serving it with pita chips, buttery pretzels, or vegetables and fruits like crisp, light-tasting jicama, vibrant red bell peppers and carrots, or juicy tropical pineapple or mango. Use these suggestions as a starting point to come up with your own creative dishes and combinations!