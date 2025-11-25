The Simple Onion Swap To Turn Down The Harshness On Your Guacamole

With a history dating back to the Aztecs in Mexico, guacamole has ancient roots — but today it remains a universal favorite for celebrations and get-togethers everywhere. Ripe avocados are mixed with just a few basic ingredients to make a batch, or you can add creative ingredients to give your guacamole an upgrade. You can make it milder or spicier by adding more or less jalapeño, including the seeds for more heat, or even using a hotter pepper like a serrano. And you can also dial back any harshness by adjusting another central ingredient — swapping in shallots for the onions.

Shallots are alliums, related to onions and garlic. They have a mellow, slightly sweet flavor, similar to onions but less sharp. Since their taste is sometimes described as faintly garlicky, if you use garlic in your guac, you may want to reduce the amount when making this substitution.

Finely dice the shallots as you do the other ingredients. You can help bring out their flavor more fully — and that of the garlic and jalapeños as well — by grinding them together in a mortar and pestle with coarse salt after you've diced them. Then add the paste to the avocado, along with the lime juice, cilantro, and tomato if you're using it. The result is a harmonious, layered flavor that is a bit sweeter and more complex, allowing the fresh, creamy avocado to truly shine.