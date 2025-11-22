One Of The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In NYC Is An Udon Spot

If you want to break away from the (restaurant) chain and enjoy some unique dining experiences, your best bet is finding a city's hole-in-the-wall joints. If New York City is where you're heading, there are plenty of unique and memorable places to grab a meal. One you shouldn't miss stands out among the city's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants: a little spot called Don Udon.

A hole-in-the-wall is characterized as being small, out-of-the-way, and not particularly flashy. What these places lack in prime location and aesthetic splash, though, they make up for in cuisine, prioritizing substance over style with food that is often some of the best you'll find. To begin, you'll need to know what a hole-in-the-wall restaurant really is and how to spot one. In a nutshell, it's a dive bistro that's been in business a while, is always busy, and usually has food that rocks, which is why it stays in business despite a sometimes less-than-stellar appearance.

Don Udon is an unassuming little restaurant located in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Nothing about the exterior particularly cries, "An exquisite feast awaits inside" — but one certainly does. Diners have been raving about the restaurant ever since it opened in 2024, lauding its traditional vibe, inexpensive price tag (for New York City, anyway), and, most of all, the food. Perfectly textured udon noodles, exquisite broth, and a true Japanese dining experience are some of the highlights reported by visitors.

Like a true hole-in-the-wall, Don Udon can be difficult to get into. The restaurant only has 13 interior seats, and it doesn't accept reservations or takeout ordering, so your meal may need to come with a side of patience. But, word on the internet is your wait will be well rewarded.