The Frozen Appetizer Anthony Bourdain Thought Everyone Should Keep In Their Freezer

Anthony Bourdain knew and enjoyed all types of food, whether it was haute cuisine or the street food he sampled as he traveled the world for his TV shows. The late celebrity chef's years of experience in the kitchen and working events also taught him what people from all walks of life really like to eat at parties and celebrations. He shared what he'd learned in his 2016 cookbook "Appetites" with some pointed advice: "Always keep some pigs in the blanket in your freezer."

It's no secret how much people love the appetizer of savory mini hot dogs or sausages wrapped in buttery dough, but Bourdain drove it home, writing, "Truffled larks' tongues in aspic all gone? No one will give a f*** once you send out those little doggies. And they'll think you're a genius."

The first known published recipe for pigs in a blanket appeared in a 1957 children's cookbook, "Betty Crocker's Cook Book for Boys and Girls." But it was the adults who picked it up quickly, and it was popular party food by the 1960s. The concept itself wasn't new, however. In the U.K., for instance, their pigs in a blanket is a small sausage wrapped in bacon.