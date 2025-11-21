The Frozen Appetizer Anthony Bourdain Thought Everyone Should Keep In Their Freezer
Anthony Bourdain knew and enjoyed all types of food, whether it was haute cuisine or the street food he sampled as he traveled the world for his TV shows. The late celebrity chef's years of experience in the kitchen and working events also taught him what people from all walks of life really like to eat at parties and celebrations. He shared what he'd learned in his 2016 cookbook "Appetites" with some pointed advice: "Always keep some pigs in the blanket in your freezer."
It's no secret how much people love the appetizer of savory mini hot dogs or sausages wrapped in buttery dough, but Bourdain drove it home, writing, "Truffled larks' tongues in aspic all gone? No one will give a f*** once you send out those little doggies. And they'll think you're a genius."
The first known published recipe for pigs in a blanket appeared in a 1957 children's cookbook, "Betty Crocker's Cook Book for Boys and Girls." But it was the adults who picked it up quickly, and it was popular party food by the 1960s. The concept itself wasn't new, however. In the U.K., for instance, their pigs in a blanket is a small sausage wrapped in bacon.
Make your own customized pigs in a blanket
Anthony Bourdain riffed on people gobbling down store-bought frozen pigs in a blanket, and he was right — they're delicious. Since they're easy to make at home, you have the perfect opportunity to play with different ingredients and flavors. You could even make several types and serve a variety at your next party.
While the crescent dough that comes in a tube is commonly used, you can try other options like buttery puff pastry, biscuit dough, pretzel dough, or take them to the next level with croissants. Wrap other types of sausages besides the standard mini hot dogs, or use carrots to give your pigs a vegetarian spin. Brush the tops with an egg wash and sprinkle with a seasoning like everything bagel mix, or any of its components (poppy, sesame, or caraway seeds, coarse salt, or dried onion or garlic). Top them — or add to the inside — with American, cheddar, mozzarella, or another cheese, or brush them with garlic butter after they come out of the oven.
Once assembled, you can follow Bourdain's suggestion and freeze them unbaked for up to about a month. Serve them with mustard as usual, or try other mouthwatering dipping sauces like ketchup, barbecue, marinara, honey mustard, or ranch.