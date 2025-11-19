The Ingredient To Add To Guacamole For An Instant Protein Boost

Apart from the foundational use of avocados, guacamole comes with a malleable array of components. Secret ingredients you can add to the dish range from pork belly to roasted garlic. For an instant protein boost, however, consider mixing in hard-boiled eggs — a unique variation common in El Salvador (often called guacamol). This breakfast food aligns surprisingly well with the dish's composition.

Boiled eggs enhance the texture of a basic guacamole much like they do in a standard egg salad. You get extra-creamy bites, yet the diced pieces don't completely break down. Flavorwise, the guacamole takes on a lightly savory note—similar to pairing avocado toast with egg. This rendition also offers a more satiating character. You'll need roughly one egg for every two medium avocados, which adds about six grams of protein, compared to the approximate three grams found in a single avocado. That nutritional bump makes this Salvadoran-style dish a great candidate for an extra-filling breakfast or lunch.

Otherwise, this particular guacamole is prepared much like other versions: salt, diced onions, sometimes cilantro, and an optional squeeze of lime or lemon. Feel free to turn up the heat with peppers, spicy condiments, or seasonings, too. Then serve alongside homemade tortilla chips, spread it on bread, or simply enjoy it by the spoonful — it's a regional guacamole rendition you'll want to return to.