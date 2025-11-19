The Ingredient To Add To Guacamole For An Instant Protein Boost
Apart from the foundational use of avocados, guacamole comes with a malleable array of components. Secret ingredients you can add to the dish range from pork belly to roasted garlic. For an instant protein boost, however, consider mixing in hard-boiled eggs — a unique variation common in El Salvador (often called guacamol). This breakfast food aligns surprisingly well with the dish's composition.
Boiled eggs enhance the texture of a basic guacamole much like they do in a standard egg salad. You get extra-creamy bites, yet the diced pieces don't completely break down. Flavorwise, the guacamole takes on a lightly savory note—similar to pairing avocado toast with egg. This rendition also offers a more satiating character. You'll need roughly one egg for every two medium avocados, which adds about six grams of protein, compared to the approximate three grams found in a single avocado. That nutritional bump makes this Salvadoran-style dish a great candidate for an extra-filling breakfast or lunch.
Otherwise, this particular guacamole is prepared much like other versions: salt, diced onions, sometimes cilantro, and an optional squeeze of lime or lemon. Feel free to turn up the heat with peppers, spicy condiments, or seasonings, too. Then serve alongside homemade tortilla chips, spread it on bread, or simply enjoy it by the spoonful — it's a regional guacamole rendition you'll want to return to.
Explore other high-protein additions for guacamole
Eggs are an easy way to enhance guacamole's satiation; just boil them and chop them in. But they're not the only ingredient that can make your guacamole more satisfying. For instance, you can stay in the breakfast realm by adding yogurt to create an extra-creamy dip. Not only does a cup of Greek yogurt contain over 20 grams of protein, but it gives the guacamole a delightful tangy, velvety mouthfeel. Alternatively, you can blend cottage cheese and avocados together. This version turns less acidic and more cheese-forward, while delivering even more protein — a cup of cottage cheese contains around 30 grams.
You can also boost guacamole with beans — legumes bring a wide range of flavors and textures. A cup of black beans, for example, adds a rich, earthy quality and about 15 grams of protein. For a greener option, freshly boiled peas lend a pleasant sweetness along with their unique coarse texture. And for the most protein-packed choice, a cup of soybeans offers over 30 grams. Cooked and shelled edamame gives guacamole a thick, satisfying texture without sacrificing creaminess. So try mashing your avocados with different protein additions — the results will likely be delicious.