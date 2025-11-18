Ree Drummond Hates Making This Classic Finger Food

Even famous chefs have their culinary pitfalls. TV cooking star Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has her share of recipe regrets, including a disastrous recipe she wishes she'd never filmed for her Food Network show — fried chicken pizza. There are also other recipes Drummond avoids cooking at all costs, including homemade bread, which she says she's simply not good at making. Additionally, there's one classic finger food the celeb chef absolutely hates cooking: buffalo wings.

Drummond shared this aversion on the "For the Love Podcast," detailing the reasons she's come to despise the poultry snack. Firstly, she said, it takes frying multiple batches of the tiny wings in order to have enough to serve. That leaves her feeling like she's been frying chicken forever by the time she's done. The smell is also off-putting for her. During pregnancy, Drummond developed a negative association with the odor of frying chicken, which she said is a food that permeates horribly when it's being cooked. So, not only does the smell call up unpleasant memories she'd rather not revive, but fried chicken's odor tends to fill one's home and linger long after the meal is done, making it doubly undesirable for her.

There are many ways to cook a chicken wing, but Drummond would just as soon pass on all of them. Having said that, The Pioneer Woman doesn't hate all chicken. She's a fan of chicken recipes that are easy to cook, unlike time-draining wings. One of her favorite recipes, for instance, is Marry Me Chicken, which comes together in about 30 minutes.