Ree Drummond Hates Making This Classic Finger Food
Even famous chefs have their culinary pitfalls. TV cooking star Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has her share of recipe regrets, including a disastrous recipe she wishes she'd never filmed for her Food Network show — fried chicken pizza. There are also other recipes Drummond avoids cooking at all costs, including homemade bread, which she says she's simply not good at making. Additionally, there's one classic finger food the celeb chef absolutely hates cooking: buffalo wings.
Drummond shared this aversion on the "For the Love Podcast," detailing the reasons she's come to despise the poultry snack. Firstly, she said, it takes frying multiple batches of the tiny wings in order to have enough to serve. That leaves her feeling like she's been frying chicken forever by the time she's done. The smell is also off-putting for her. During pregnancy, Drummond developed a negative association with the odor of frying chicken, which she said is a food that permeates horribly when it's being cooked. So, not only does the smell call up unpleasant memories she'd rather not revive, but fried chicken's odor tends to fill one's home and linger long after the meal is done, making it doubly undesirable for her.
There are many ways to cook a chicken wing, but Drummond would just as soon pass on all of them. Having said that, The Pioneer Woman doesn't hate all chicken. She's a fan of chicken recipes that are easy to cook, unlike time-draining wings. One of her favorite recipes, for instance, is Marry Me Chicken, which comes together in about 30 minutes.
Other no-go foods for The Pioneer Woman and family
In addition to her distaste for frying poultry, Ree Drummond also has a personal enemy on the fruits list: The Pioneer Woman absolutely despises bananas. Babies are often quick to eat fruits when they're first trying solid foods, but Drummond states, via her website, that even as an infant, she was repelled by bananas, and she's never eaten one in its entirety. In fact, her website only lists two recipes containing bananas: one detailing how to make her mother's banana bread, and a bananas foster recipe that Drummond grudgingly added to the site for the sake of her fans but refused to sample herself after making it.
Drummond has additionally sworn off making green tea ice cream, following a disastrous attempt to create some for a women's investment club meeting. She tossed actual green tea into a food processor to make the creation, but the ice cream came out looking more like a green mess than anything someone would want to eat. Incidentally, no one at the meeting ate the concoction. Drummond refuses to try again and now strictly sticks to store-bought versions (via The Pioneer Woman Cooks).
Conversely, there are some foods that Drummond loves but her husband doesn't, so she has to eat them when she's alone. She detailed, via "For the Love Podcast," that she orders Asian cuisine — particularly curry and sushi — when she's traveling solo as a sort of reward for herself, sometimes spending huge amounts of money to get her fill. At home, they are dishes she alone enjoys, so she has a hard time justifying ordering (or making) them.