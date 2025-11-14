OatMeals: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

A New York City entrepreneur brought her unique oatmeal business to "Shark Tank" to see if the Sharks would bite and give her the funding she needed for nationwide expansion. Sam Stephens, founder of OatMeals, appeared on season 10, episode 7 (which aired December 2, 2018), asking for a $500,000 investment in exchange for a 20% stake in her business.

OatMeals, a build-your-own oatmeal café, brought a new twist to a common breakfast food, innovating delicious oatmeal combinations for the morning meal as well as savory creations for lunch and dinner. Each menu item began with cooked steel-cut oats — which are different than quick-cooking rolled oats — and was then transformed into various combinations utilizing nearly 80 topping options. Stephens was currently operating out of one small shop in New York City's Greenwich Village but hoped, with the help of a Shark, to expand to additional locations within New York City before ultimately taking her restaurant concept nationwide.

Stephens formerly worked as an executive assistant in the investment banking space — but creating OatMeals was her dream. She went to culinary school while working full-time and eventually left her career to pursue the restaurant. At the time of the "Shark Tank" taping, her shop had been open for six years and had experienced growth each year during that time. Shortly after opening OatMeals, she was also approached by Quaker Oats to become a paid company spokesperson, which netted some good organic press for her business.

She explained to the Sharks that she had made $2.5 million in profits during her six years in business — though she hadn't been able to pay herself very much as the company owner, only about $40,000 the previous year.