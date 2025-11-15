You're Probably Making This Raw Chicken Mistake At The Grocery Store

Most often, shopping for chicken is a mindless grocery task: Select a cut, add it to your cart, then refrigerate until it's time to prepare that at-home orange chicken recipe you've been eyeing. Nevertheless, it pays to brush up on sanitation throughout the process, as even slight mishandling can lead to unforeseen risks.

One especially common mistake happens right when you grab a package: You need to separate the poultry from other foods. Yep, simply placing that plastic-wrapped styrofoam tray into the cart isn't enough. It's critical to coat the protein in more protective layers and place it at a distance from other items — ideally inside a single-use plastic bag — to prevent disease. For extra assurance, carry your poultry separately during the shopping experience, then properly store it in a sealable container inside your refrigerator.

These precautions all come down to juices. Even though the odds of the chicken itself touching other produce are slim, excess liquid can still dribble. If this substance makes contact with other food, dangerous infections like salmonella, norovirus, and campylobacter could result. So for optimal safety, cover the poultry in an added layer of protection.