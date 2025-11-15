You'll Never Guess Where The World's Largest Wendy's Is

Think of a classic Wendy's experience, and you'll imagine merging off a highway to enjoy the chain's well-known baked potatoes and iconic square burgers. So guess the location of the world's biggest outlet, and you might assume Florida or Texas, two states that collectively contain nearly 1,000 locations. Yet, surprisingly, the largest Wendy's instead operates in Tbilisi, Georgia — the capital of the Caucasus country located between Turkey and Russia.

Opened in 2015, the three-story outlet offers about 15,000 square feet of space. The location contains both a typical fast food counter and a café, as well as themed seating areas and an outdoor balcony. Plus, this Wendy's sells items not found in the U.S., like an expansive pizza menu, sweet muffins, and sandwiches such as a burger filled with chicken nuggets.

It's believed the location was built to increase Wendy's prominence in the region. The outlet opened under a group that also operates Dunkin' — another American chain you'll find in Tbilisli. Intriguingly, the city is renowned for its cuisine — soup dumplings called khinkali and a cheese-and-egg pie named khachapuri are a few famed offerings. Yet now, the casual delights of Wendy's can be found there, too.