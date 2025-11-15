You'll Never Guess Where The World's Largest Wendy's Is
Think of a classic Wendy's experience, and you'll imagine merging off a highway to enjoy the chain's well-known baked potatoes and iconic square burgers. So guess the location of the world's biggest outlet, and you might assume Florida or Texas, two states that collectively contain nearly 1,000 locations. Yet, surprisingly, the largest Wendy's instead operates in Tbilisi, Georgia — the capital of the Caucasus country located between Turkey and Russia.
Opened in 2015, the three-story outlet offers about 15,000 square feet of space. The location contains both a typical fast food counter and a café, as well as themed seating areas and an outdoor balcony. Plus, this Wendy's sells items not found in the U.S., like an expansive pizza menu, sweet muffins, and sandwiches such as a burger filled with chicken nuggets.
It's believed the location was built to increase Wendy's prominence in the region. The outlet opened under a group that also operates Dunkin' — another American chain you'll find in Tbilisli. Intriguingly, the city is renowned for its cuisine — soup dumplings called khinkali and a cheese-and-egg pie named khachapuri are a few famed offerings. Yet now, the casual delights of Wendy's can be found there, too.
Several huge Wendy's locations operate internationally
Curiously, the Tbilisi location isn't the only mega-sized Wendy's operating outside the U.S. Another outlet opened in the city of Hull, United Kingdom, in 2023, delighting customers with extensive seating, a kids' play zone, and even an arcade. Competitively, this location is dubbed the world's largest, though no publicly released measurements certify the claim.
Yet like the Tbilisi location, the magic's in the spectacle. Buzzy lines form for Wendy's classics as well as regionally unique items like a curry bean burger. As with the Georgia outlet, there's a café, and the Hull location also serves a breakfast menu. So for both local residents and visitors, it's a place to sample American cuisine prepared in Wendy's distinct style. After all, the chain is impressively international, with other outlets operating in 30 countries, from Vietnam to Peru. What began as inspiration from a little-known chain called Kewpee has turned into a business with a huge global impact.