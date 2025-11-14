How To Upgrade French Fries Like The East Coast
In the U.S., the most vocal food rivalries include regional hot dog styles, pizzas, and bagels. Yet even always ubiquitous french fries can take on a passionate local twist, depending on where you reside. For example, head to parts of the East Coast and America's favorite fry-ketchup pairing isn't available — vinegar is served alongside instead.
Called boardwalk fries, this rendition is especially famous at beachside eateries in Ocean City, Maryland, although it appears in neighboring Delaware, too. The nostalgic take on spuds entails not only of the tangy apple cider or malt vinegar finish, but also of a dedicated french fry preparation process. Sliced potatoes first soak in a salty warm water bath, before going through two rounds of frying. This results in a mouth-watering composition: a crispy golden brown exterior matched with a pillowy tender interior. Then, the fresh fries are often seasoned with Old Bay, salt, and a dash of the quintessential vinegar, producing a regional rendition with understandable fandom. Sample it for yourself, and the lack of ketchup becomes clear — these fries shine condiment-free.
Serve french fries with vinegar for an East Coast twist
The french fry and vinegar combo isn't unique to the East Coast; you'll also find malt vinegar accompanying fish and chips in the United Kingdom. This sauce's distinct mix of bready, tangy, and sweet flavors draws a devoted fandom alongside fried foods — it delectably cuts through fat and mingles with starchy flavors. Yet aside from pockets of the East Coast and the occasional Irish pub, the potato-vinegar combination isn't prevalent stateside.
The pairing's dedicated Maryland following can be traced to a french fry focused stall called Thrasher's. Opened in 1929, the beloved eatery continues to showcase the merits of the starch-soak and double-fry assembly process (which is also the secret to McDonald's fries). Furthermore, this beloved institution serves thick-cut potatoes, creating the ideal canvas to soak up vinegar and seasonings. Adding up such simple — yet clever– considerations results in french fry rendition that stands out from the rest. So cook up a delectable crispy batch using the preparation technique, then add on a splash of vinegar to cement the perfect bite. You might just convert to the East Coast style.