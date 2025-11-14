How To Upgrade French Fries Like The East Coast

In the U.S., the most vocal food rivalries include regional hot dog styles, pizzas, and bagels. Yet even always ubiquitous french fries can take on a passionate local twist, depending on where you reside. For example, head to parts of the East Coast and America's favorite fry-ketchup pairing isn't available — vinegar is served alongside instead.

Called boardwalk fries, this rendition is especially famous at beachside eateries in Ocean City, Maryland, although it appears in neighboring Delaware, too. The nostalgic take on spuds entails not only of the tangy apple cider or malt vinegar finish, but also of a dedicated french fry preparation process. Sliced potatoes first soak in a salty warm water bath, before going through two rounds of frying. This results in a mouth-watering composition: a crispy golden brown exterior matched with a pillowy tender interior. Then, the fresh fries are often seasoned with Old Bay, salt, and a dash of the quintessential vinegar, producing a regional rendition with understandable fandom. Sample it for yourself, and the lack of ketchup becomes clear — these fries shine condiment-free.