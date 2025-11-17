The Old-School Dining Rule Your Grandparents Actually Lived By

When it comes to dining behavior, there are definitely some bizarre etiquette rules for fine dining, as well as some archaic ones that should be rewritten. Others are still very valid, even though they've been around a long time, and the world has changed. One old-school dining rule your grandparents lived by was that time-worn phrase, "Keep your elbows off the table." In our much more casual world, does that guidance still apply as proper etiquette? After all, one of the most comfortable ways to scroll through a smartphone is propped up on one's elbows, and that's a problem our grandparents never had.

For some expert insight on this old-school etiquette rule, Food Republic spoke with Nick Leighton, co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised By Wolves?" Leighton weighed in that the medieval origins of the "no elbows on the table rule" were founded in circumstances that aren't a factor today. "Although there are many origin stories, one of the oft-cited stories is that back in medieval Europe, tables were often just wood boards placed on top of trestles," Leighton explained. "So, if you leaned too hard on the edge, the whole thing could easily topple over." Even if a family had a proper table, dining was communal, with many people gathered at once, so space was at a premium. It was also seen as potentially aggressive.

As society progressed and the 19th century rolled around, "table manners started to evolve and there was increased focus on posture being signals of refinement," Leighton detailed. So, the rule of elbows off the table remained in force as a matter of proper comportment. "Today, we obviously have far sturdier tables than they did in the [Middle Ages]. And overall, American dining experiences are far less formal than they once were," Leighton explained.