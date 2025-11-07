JicaFoods: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

A married couple appeared on season 14, episode 10 of "Shark Tank" hoping to get the panelists wrapped up in their company. Xin Wang and Melissa Colella-Wang, the entrepreneurs behind JicaFoods, brought their jicama-based products to the show, including a tortilla alternative called JicaWraps made from jicama slices. The husband-wife pair led out their pitch with this alt tortilla, which boasted only 8 calories and 1 net carb per wrap, making it diabetic and keto-friendly. The neutral taste enabled the wraps to pair well with any taco recipe or dish calling for tortillas, like toaster quesadillas or baked vegetarian black bean taquitos.

Accompanying the couple was JicaMan, a mascot dressed as a giant jicama. They joked he was "a member of the League of Superfoods" and a true hero ingredient, due to his low-carb, high-fiber properties and positive effects on gut health (via YouTube). The antics of JicaMan and Wang in presenting the pitch earned smiles and laughs from the Sharks.

In addition to JicaWraps, the company's products included packaged, fresh-cut jicama sticks with cilantro-lime seasoning and a pico de gallo dupe called Jica de Gallo. The entrepreneurs shared that they formed their company in 2015 and originally sold jicama chips. While they achieved $500,000 in sales, the salty snacks category was too competitive, and they rapidly lost money and amassed debt trying to survive. In 2019, they pivoted to offering fresh-cut jicama imported from Mexico, and the product took off, achieving $1 million in sales that first year and $4 million in sales the next. JicaFoods had earned $400,000 in profits for the current year, and the company was investing in self-manufacturing in Mexico, which they said is the only country where jicama is commercially grown.