JicaFoods: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
A married couple appeared on season 14, episode 10 of "Shark Tank" hoping to get the panelists wrapped up in their company. Xin Wang and Melissa Colella-Wang, the entrepreneurs behind JicaFoods, brought their jicama-based products to the show, including a tortilla alternative called JicaWraps made from jicama slices. The husband-wife pair led out their pitch with this alt tortilla, which boasted only 8 calories and 1 net carb per wrap, making it diabetic and keto-friendly. The neutral taste enabled the wraps to pair well with any taco recipe or dish calling for tortillas, like toaster quesadillas or baked vegetarian black bean taquitos.
Accompanying the couple was JicaMan, a mascot dressed as a giant jicama. They joked he was "a member of the League of Superfoods" and a true hero ingredient, due to his low-carb, high-fiber properties and positive effects on gut health (via YouTube). The antics of JicaMan and Wang in presenting the pitch earned smiles and laughs from the Sharks.
In addition to JicaWraps, the company's products included packaged, fresh-cut jicama sticks with cilantro-lime seasoning and a pico de gallo dupe called Jica de Gallo. The entrepreneurs shared that they formed their company in 2015 and originally sold jicama chips. While they achieved $500,000 in sales, the salty snacks category was too competitive, and they rapidly lost money and amassed debt trying to survive. In 2019, they pivoted to offering fresh-cut jicama imported from Mexico, and the product took off, achieving $1 million in sales that first year and $4 million in sales the next. JicaFoods had earned $400,000 in profits for the current year, and the company was investing in self-manufacturing in Mexico, which they said is the only country where jicama is commercially grown.
What happened to JicaFoods on Shark Tank?
The JicaFoods founders asked the Sharks for a $300,000 investment in exchange for 3% equity in their company. Present in the Tank were panelists Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, along with celebrity guest Shark Gwyneth Paltrow.
Presenting samples of their products, Xin Wang and Melissa Colella-Wang shared that their packages of wraps cost $1.85 to make and sold to retailers for $2.99, hitting store shelves with a $4.99 final price tag. That was comparable to regular tortillas, they said, which cost about $0.28 each, while JicaWraps were about $0.30. Grain-free tortillas cost much more than that — often surpassing $1 per tortilla. JicaFood's products were currently in 700 retail stores, including Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market locations. They additionally had a deal for entrance into all of Sysco's distribution centers.
Paltrow asked how their products stayed fresh, being shipped from Mexico. Colella-Wang explained that the shelf life of their fresh-cut jicama was 19 days — two to three times the usual longevity — because they optimized their packaging.
O'Leary commented that JicaFoods was making thin margins in a food category, and no one would take their offered deal. Wang smoothly segued that into an invitation for the Sharks to make counteroffers. Corcoran promptly offered $300,000 for a 10% stake, with the added stipulation that she receive a pro rata distribution of their profits. Cuban, Greiner, and Paltrow each declined the deal. O'Leary started a bidding war with Corcoran, undercutting her offer by asking for 9% equity. After some back and forth, the entrepreneurs forged a deal with Corcoran for a $300,000 investment in exchange for a 6% stake, pro rata distribution, and 3% in advisory shares.
JicaFoods after Shark Tank
Following a "Shark Tank" appearance, companies generally experience a large bump in customer traffic, product orders, etc., from the show's massive exposure. But in the case of JicaFoods, the company actually seems to have basically vanished following the episode's airing.
The last social media activity from JicaFoods was a February 27, 2023, Instagram post announcing a small prize giveaway. The post made no mention of the company's "Shark Tank" deal, though the episode had aired on January 6, 2023, just one month before. Most "Shark Tank" companies post with alacrity on social media to keep their ties to the show fresh in followers' minds, but only three social media posts from the company mention the founders' "Shark Tank" experience at all. All three posts — made on Instagram — were released the week the show aired and were brief. Many followers on the company's Instagram account posted requests for information on how to purchase JicaFoods' products, with some complaining they had searched in vain for ways to buy them — all with no response from the company.
JicaFoods' Facebook and X accounts have had no posts since January 2022 — a year before their "Shark Tank" episode aired — and the company's LinkedIn page has never had any posts, as of November 2025. JicaFoods' former web address — still listed on the "Shark Tank" website and the company's social media accounts — leads to a page that says, "Sorry, this store is currently unavailable."
There's also no mention of the company on Barbara Corcoran's official website, though the site proudly lists photos and information for other "Shark Tank" companies she has partnered with. One example is Crispy Cones, which was a Corcoran deal forged on the show.
Is JicaFoods still in business?
Whether JicaFoods is still operational or not isn't clear, but all signs point to "no." In addition to the defunct company website and inactive social media, the brand's products don't seem to be available for purchase anywhere. A search for the company name and the names of its products showcased on "Shark Tank" turn up nothing on Amazon. A Google search for the products only results in old listings that no longer offer them for purchase.
The company founders mentioned during their "Shark Tank" pitch that their products were in 700 stores, including Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market. As of November 2025, however, neither grocery brand's website carries any of JicaFoods' products. Like various other stores, Sprouts offers private-label products obtained from third parties and then sells them under the Sprouts name. Companies like Costco and Sam's Club also do this, and private labeling is one factor that keeps Aldi's groceries cheap. Sprouts has a Sprouts-branded, 11.5-ounce package of jicama sticks available for purchase, so it's possible JicaFoods could be the company providing the product behind that label.
If JicaFoods is still in business, it's doing a very good job of hiding from the public (including potential customers who would buy the brand's products). No interviews with the founders show up online post-"Shark Tank," and the pulse of the company and its founders is basically dead as far as the internet goes. Similar to the JicaFoods social media accounts, the founders' LinkedIn accounts haven't had any posts in years.