Keep This Price Tip In Mind For Your Bake Sale

Got mouth-watering recipes like peanut butter brownies or pumpkin chocolate chip cookies down to a tee? Use your skills to set up a bake sale. Whether you sell at a fundraiser, a local farmers market, or through word of mouth, it can be satisfying to connect your craft with new consumers. Yet the central hurdle that arises is pricing — translating your baked goods into money doesn't always come easily. To offer valuable economic advice, Food Republic's fortunate for the guidance of David Davidov, the founder and recipe developer at The Cooking Foodie.

Most importantly, Davidov urges first-timers not to sell themselves short. "Many home bakers underestimate the value of their time, skill, and presentation," he says. Therefore, Davidov advocates carefully totaling ingredient costs — including minor details like packaging — and adding on "a small margin for your effort" in your set price. No need to undermine all the hard work that goes into your baking.

Then, to kickstart sales, Davidov suggests applying a small discount — but only when selling several baked goods at once. Most practically, employing this savvy pricing tip helps "you move more product and reduce leftover stock," he states. Plus, consumers love a discount — it functions as a gentle push to give your baked goods a try. The price tip "frames your baked goods as high-quality yet affordable," thereby leading to increased sales.