Anthony Bourdain Loved To Eat At This Italian Steakhouse In Los Angeles

Anthony Bourdain was a quintessential New Yorker who craved pastrami sandwiches when he was away filming his food and travel TV shows, and whose favorite pizza was an NYC classic – Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. But the late celebrity chef naturally had favorite dining spots around the world as well that he discovered during his travels. When Bourdain found himself on the West Coast, one of the places where he loved to eat was Italian steakhouse Chi Spacca, one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles.

Chi Spacca means she (or he) who cleaves, and the restaurant's logo is a meat cleaver, both reflecting its inspiration of how an Italian butcher might cook. It touts on its website that the L.A. Times called it an "ode to meat," and Food & Wine dubbed it a "meat speakeasy." Bourdain ate at Chi Spacca for the first time in 2016 while in L.A. to film an episode of "Parts Unknown," and he raved to Thrillist at the time that it was "amazing," saying, "I really, really, really appreciated it and enjoyed it."

Bourdain went into more detail for Grub Street, saying he had an "enormous, meat-centric dinner." His meal included "fantastic" salumi, grilled octopus, warm figs, roasted and stuffed zucchini blossoms, and amberjack (a type of fish that's plentiful in South Atlantic waters) collars. He rhapsodized about his "impeccably rested" Bistecca Fiorentina, a Renaissance-era steak dish we still eat the same way, saying, "I will think back often on that huge slab of bone-in beef." Bourdain also praised the beef-and-marrow pie, calling it "impossibly rich" and saying it "flooded my head with awesomeness."